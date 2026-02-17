T20 WC: Nepal elect to field in inconsequential clash against Scotland

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) Nepal won the toss and elected to bowl first against Scotland in Match 33, an inconsequential match in Group C of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

Both teams are out of the race for the Super 8 and are playing for bragging rights. The West Indies and England have already advanced from this group, with six points each from three wins.

Nepal made one change, with Sundeep Jora coming into the playing XI in place of Karan K.C., while Scotland decided to go in with the same squad.

Nepal captain Rohit Paudel was happy to win his first toss of the tournament and said he chose to bowl first because he wants his bowlers to use the early assistance offered by the wicket.

"The wicket has been difficult for the first four-five overs, a difficult task, but we can capitalise. Must make the most of the first overs. Collectively, batted well in the first game, then not up to expectations. Want good partnerships," said Paudel.

Scotland captain Richie Berrington said he would have bowled first too. "First game on this pitch, have to adapt well. Shown some good performances."

Asked about his success against spin in this tournament so far, Barrington said, "Playing spin is one of my strengths. Be nice to do it again tonight."

Playing XIs:

Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (capt), Tom Bruce, Michael Leask, Matthew Cross (wk), Mark Watt, Oliver Davidson, Brad Wheal, Brad Currie.

Nepal: Aasif Sheikh (wk), Kushal Bhurtel, Rohit Paudel (capt), Dipendra Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Sundeep Jora, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane.

--IANS

bsk/