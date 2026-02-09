T20 WC: Muzarbani, Ngarava and Evans take three wickets each as Zimbabwe bowl out Oman for 103

Colombo, Feb 9 (IANS) The fast bowling trio of Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava and Brad Evans picked three wickets each as Zimbabwe bowled out Oman for 103 runs in 19.5 overs in their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign opener at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo on Monday.

Read More

Being put to bat after losing the toss, Oman were off to a disastrous start as Muzarbani clean bowled skipper Jatinder Singh (5) with a good length ball on the first ball of the second over.

Oman's experienced batter Hammad Mirza followed suit as he was dismissed in the next over by Richard Ngarava.

As the pressure increased on the batting side, Muzarbani came back for his second over and sent Aamir Kaleem, who became the oldest player to feature in a T20 World Cup match. At 44 years and 81 days of age, Kaleem broke the record of Ryan Campbell, who played at 44 years and 34 days.

Zimbabwe's star bowler edged out Karan Sonavale, who went for a duck in the same over. Oman lost their fifth wicket at the score of 27 when Wasim Ali was clean bowled by the skipper Sikandar Raza after the powerplay.

As the Oman team were heading towards an early all-out, wicketkeeper batter Vinayak Shukla and Sufiyan Mehmood showed some fightback. The duo forged a 42-run partnership, the team's highest in the innings, which helped the team cross their lowest total mark.

However, their resistance didn't last long, as Vinayak was undone by Ngarava in the 15th over. Vinayak scored 28 runs and hit four boundaries during his stay at the crease. Ngarava took his third wicket in the same over as Jiten Ramanandi edged a short-pitched ball, which was caught by wicketkeeper Dion Myers.

Sufyan continued the charge but got out in the 17th over trying to pull a slower delivery. He scored 25 runs off 39 balls and hit two fours.

Nadeem Khan provided a late push with a brisk 20 off 18 but was dismissed by Evans in the last over, putting an end to Oman's innings.

For Zimbabwe, Muzarbani, Ngarava and Evans were the most successful bowlers. Muzarbani finished with the figures of 3 for 16, while Ngarava finished with 3-17. Brad Evans also took three wickets while giving out 18 runs. Skipper Raza took one wicket in his four overs.

Brief Scores: Oman 103/10 in 19.5 (Vinayak Shukla 28, Sufyan Mehmood 25; Blessing Muzarbani 3-16, Richard Ngarava 3-17, Brad Evans 3-18) against Zimbabwe.

--IANS

sds/