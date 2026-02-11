T20 WC: Motie, Chase strangle England as Windies win by 30 runs

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Spinners Gudakesh Motie and Roston Chase shared five wickets between them as West Indies came up with a brilliant all-round performance to beat England by 30 runs in Match 15 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Motie was brilliant in bagging 3-33 while Chase, who scored 34 crucial runs earlier in the day, claimed 2-29 as West Indies bowled out England for 166 in 19 overs after posting a massive total of 196/6, recovering from early jolts on a pitch that helped the seamers and gripped the ball. England, who topped the Sri Lankan spinners in winning a series just before the World Cup, found the West Indies too good to handle on Wednesday as the Caribbean side won against them after 10 years.

With this win, West Indies moved to the top of Group C with four points, while England slipped to the third position behind Scotland with two points but behind on NRR.

Chasing a big target on a pitch that was still aiding spin, England got off to a decent start with Phil Salt (30, 14b, 4x4, 2x6) and Jos Buttler (21, 14b, 2x4, 1x6) raising 38 runs for the opening wicket.

Though Salt fell to Romario Shepherd, Buttler and Jacob Bethell took them to 67/1 at the end of the Power-play. Buttler went down to Roston Chase, caught by Rovman Powell, soon after the Power-play as England slipped to 74/2.

Spinner Gudakesh Motie then turned the match on its head, sending back Tom Banton (2) and cleaned up Bethell for 33 off 23(4x4, 1x6) as England slipped to 90/4 in the 10th over. Skipper Harry Brook (17, 14b, 1x4) and Sam Curran added 41 runs for the fifth wicket partnership but Motie landed another telling blow by dismissing Brook, out-thought by the spinner for a tame dismissal as England were sent reeling at 131/5.

Sam Curran kept fighting with some fine shots, but England kept losing wickets from the other end as Will Jacks 92), Jamie Overton (5) and Jofra Archer (6) fell in quick succession as England fell to 151/8.

Everything depended on Sam Curran for England, but the mounting asking rate -- with 47 needed from 18 balls -- and lack of support from the other end meant they were bowled out for 166 in 19 overs. But Liam Dawson (1) was run out, and Adil Rashid was caught by Roston Chase off Shamar Joseph to seal victory for West Indies. Sam Curran was left stranded with 43 not out off 30 balls (3x4, 2x6) as England lost their second match after surviving scare against Nepal in their opener.

Brief scores:

West Indies 196/6 in 20 overs (Sherfane Rutherford 76 not out, Roston Chase 34, Jason Holder 33; Adil Rashid 2-16, Jamie Overton 2-33) beat England 166 all out in 19 overs (Sam Curran 43 not out, Jacob Bethell 33, Phil Salt 30; Gudakesh Motie 3-33, Roston Chase 2-29) by 30 runs

