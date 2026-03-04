T20 WC: Jansen’s unbeaten 55 carries South Africa to 169/8 against New Zealand

Kolkata, March 4 (IANS) Left-arm seam-bowling all-rounder Marco Jansen struck an unbeaten 55 to guide South Africa to 169/8 in 20 overs against New Zealand in the first semifinal of the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Read More

South Africa were in trouble at 77/5 in 10.2 overs before Jansen steadied the innings by hitting two fours and five sixes to get his fifty in 27 balls on a gripping pitch. His knock ensured the Proteas set New Zealand a target of 170 if they are to enter the final to be played in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

But with dew setting in, the pitch will become better for batting and could mean an advantage for the Blackcaps. For New Zealand, Cole McConchie, Rachin Ravindra and Matt Henry picked two wickets each to stall the Proteas’ charge, though they conceded 61 runs in the last five overs.

Pushed into batting first, Quinton de Kock got going with a stylish four and six before miscuing to mid-on off McConchie in the opening over. A ball later, McConchie struck when he had Ryan Rickelton slashing to backward point for a golden duck.

Aiden Markram and Dewald Brevis attempted to rebuild, with the former dropped on three by Rachin Ravindra, and the latter taking boundaries off Lockie Ferguson and James Neesham. But Markram eventually fell for 18, caught at long-on off Ravindra in the eighth over.

Brevis continued to be fluent by hitting Ravindra for a six over cow corner and carting Mitchell Santner for another maximum over mid-wicket. But Brevis fell for 34 - caught at cover off Neesham in the 11th over, while David Miller too departed for six after holing out to long-on off Ravindra.

Tristan Stubbs joined Jansen, and the pair steadied the Proteas innings. After taking a boundary off Santner, Jansen cleared the long-on fence twice off Ravindra and Henry each. Stubbs, meanwhile, showed signs of acceleration by pulling Henry for four, before driving and clubbing Neesham for a four and six respectively, even as Jansen took on him to get the same result.

Their partnership lifted South Africa past 150 before Stubbs was castled by Ferguson in the 19th over. But Jansen continued to attack, bringing up his maiden fifty of the tournament with consecutive sixes off Ferguson. He remained unbeaten on 55 and, despite losing Corbin Bosch and Kagiso Rabada in the final over, ensured South Africa reached a competitive total.

Brief scores:

South Africa 169/8 in 20 overs (Marco Jansen 55 not out, Dewald Brevis 34; Cole McConchie 2-9, Rachin Ravindra 2-29) against New Zealand

--IANS

nr/bsk/