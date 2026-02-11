T20 WC: It was a chaseable target, credit to West Indies for the win, says England's Harry Brook

Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) As they went down to West Indies by 30 runs in their second match in their Group C clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, England captain Harry Brook said the target of 197 was chaseable, but the pitch did not behave as they anticipated.

Read More

After Sherfane Rutherford had slammed 76 not out off 42 balls to help the West Indies post a challenging total of 196/6, England looked on course as they reached 67/1 at the end of the Power-play. But some superb bowling by the West Indies, especially spinner Gudakesh Motie (3-33) and all-rounder Roston Chase (2-29), and good work in the field -- they picked some good catches and affected two run-outs, resulted in England being bowled out for 166 in 19 overs and losing the match by 30 runs.

Admitting that it was never easy to take a loss, Brook gave credit to the West Indies for an outstanding performance. He praised the sheer power in their batting lineup, noting that even the slightest error in line or length can quickly disappear into the stands.

Brook said at the halfway stage, he felt the target was chaseable. However, he says the pitch did not behave as England had anticipated. "We expected more grip for the spinners, but it seemed to skid on instead, and things simply did not fall into place for us in this match," he added.

On the way forward for England, Brook stressed the need to regroup, review where they could have been better and treat it as part of tournament cricket. He said their win over Nepal in their first match is keeping them in a solid position. "He said the focus now shifts to the upcoming matches against Scotland and Italy, with thorough preparation and a return to basics firmly on the agenda for the two-time champions.

--IANS

bsk/