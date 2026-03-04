T20 WC: India bank on stats, home support in third SF in a row with England

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) India and England have both won the T20 World Cup twice, and they have faced off in the semifinals twice, with one win apiece. Interestingly, the team that won their semifinal clash went on to win the final that year and pocketed the title.

Read More

As the two giants of world cricket get ready for their third semifinal encounter in three editions at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, both will be eyeing records -- hoping to become the first nation to win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup thrice. Currently, besides India and England, the West Indies have won two titles.

India and England met in the semifinals of the 2022 edition, with the latter winning by 10 wickets. England then went on to overcome Pakistan by five wickets in the final to claim their second title. The script was reversed in the 2024 edition, with India beating England in the semifinal. Rohit Sharma's side then surged ahead to defeat South Africa in a tense finale to claim their second title.

So, who will be lucky on the third call? The stats and conditions favour India, but England have shown pedigree and gumption to reach this far, and neither can be taken lightly.

Overall, the two countries have clashed on 29 occasions in the T20 format, with India winning 17 matches and England claiming 12. India are eyeing a couple more records -- becoming the first country to defend their title in the T20 World Cup and the first host to lift the trophy.

As their head-to-head record suggests, their clashes have not been easy-going by any measure, and Thursday's encounter will be the hardest-fought, as both sides will be going all-out in search of victory.

They have taken contrasting paths to the semis -- England reaching the last-four stage the earliest as they finished undefeated in Group 2 of the Super 8 stage with five wins in a row. India lost to South Africa in the Super 8 stage and were the last team to secure their place in the last-four stage with a last-gasp victory over the West Indies in a must-win clash for both teams.

The positions were reversed in the league stage. India topped Group A with an all-win record, while England went down against the Caribbean side and finished second in Pool C.

Though the script will be renewed in the knockout semifinal at the Wankhede, the records and statistics will serve as extra motivation for both India and England. The hosts will also be banking on the vociferous support they expect from their supporters at fortress Wankhede, where the images of Dhoni's match-clinching six and Sachin Tendulkar being carried on their shoulders by his teammates after the triumph in the 2011 ODI World Cup are still vivid and immortalised.

Though India struggled to make it to the semifinals, their penultimate match in the Super 8 stage brought them some relief as explosive opener Abhishek Sharma showed a welcome return to form with his maiden fifty of the T20 World Cup.

Though he fell for 10 runs in the must-win clash with the West Indies, India found a new hero in Sanju Samson as he compiled an unbeaten 97 to guide the team to victory. That has been the case for India in the 2026 T20 World Cup -- they have found a different hero whenever needed.

If it was skipper Suryakumar Yadav who rescued the hosts with a brilliant 84 in the opener against the USA, players like Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, and Hardik Pandya have stepped up to the plate when needed and made vital contributions. Skipper Suryakumar is their top scorer with 231 runs from seven matches, with Ishan Kishan second with 217 runs.

On the bowling front, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, and Kuldeep Yadav have made vital breakthroughs for the team. Chakravarthy is their leading wicket-taker with 12 scalps in, but there has not been one consistent dominant performance by anyone with the bat or ball.

The same has been the case with England. They, too, have ridden on the shoulders of their bits-and-pieces players to reach this stage. As all-rounder Sam Curran admitted on Tuesday, they are still searching for that "perfect game" that would please everyone.

Phil Salt, Jacob Bathel, Will Jacks, and skipper Harry Brook have made vital contributions, though the talismanic Jos Buttler has not been at his destructive best and has struggled for form. Harry Brook is their top scorer in this event so far with 228 runs.

On the bowling front, England have been well served by spinner Adil Rashid, who is their most successful bowler thus far, with 11 wickets. <Liam Dawson and Jofra Archer are close behind with 10 wickets each. Will Jacks, too, has done well with the ball as a back-up spinner.

The pitch at Wankhede looks like a typical strip, which should help the seamers initially before the batters can enjoy their time in the middle. The weather bureau has predicted a hot and sunny day with temperatures in the late 30s and little chance of showers. Dew could play a minor role late in the second innings and could prompt the captain to opt for bowling first on winning the toss.

Both India and England have zeroed in on their best possible combinations in the current scenario after seven matches and are unlikely to make any changes in the playing XI from their previous match unless forced by circumstances. For India, this means Sanju Samson will get another chance to ride the momentum from the last match and cement his place at the top of the order for the future.

Though the climate is expected to be a bit cooler at night, with 35000-plus home supporters expected to jam-pack the stands, the Wankhede is sure to be a cauldron for England, and the team holding its nerve will emerge the winner and progress to the summit clash in Ahmedabad.

Probable playing XIs:

India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.

bsk/bc