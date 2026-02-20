T20 WC: ICC releases list of umpires for Super 8s

Dubai, Feb 20 (IANS) Rodney Tucker and Paul Reiffel will be in the middle for the opening Super Eights match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to begin with New Zealand taking on Pakistan on Saturday at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, with Allahudien Paleker in place as TV Umpire and Sam Nogajski taking on the role of Fourth Umpire.

Tucker and Nogajski will be the on-field team on February 28 when Sri Lanka face Pakistan in Kandy, while Nogajski will also oversee England’s match with Pakistan at the same venue on February 24 alongside Nitin Menon.

Adrian Holdstock is also part of the Sri Lankan-based officials’ team for the Super Eights stage and will be on-field alongside Ahsan Raza for England’s clashes with the co-hosts in Kandy on February 22 and New Zealand five days later.

Paleker and Asif Yaqoob will be in the middle for Sri Lanka’s meeting with New Zealand in Colombo on February 25.

Group 1 begins with co-hosts India taking on South Africa on February 22, and the experienced duo of Richard Kettleborough and Chris Gaffaney will be taking charge, assisted by TV Umpire Alex Wharf and Fourth Umpire Chris Brown.

Gaffaney and Wharf join forces for the final match of the Super Eight stage, India’s match with the West Indies in Kolkata on March 1, while Wharf and Kettleborough are the on-field duo for the co-hosts’ clash with Zimbabwe on February 26.

Zimbabwe are unbeaten after the group stage and will hope to take that momentum into their clash with the similarly in-form West Indies on February 23, with Richard Illingworth and Jayaraman Madanagopal overseeing the action in Mumbai.

Shahid Saikat and Kumar Dharmasena are the on-field team for the West Indies’ match against South Africa on February 26, with Dharmasena back in place alongside Illingworth when the Proteas face Zimbabwe on March 1.

Ranjan Madugalle, Andrew Pycroft, Richie Richardson, and Javagal Srinath share the match referee duties.

