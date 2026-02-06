T20 WC: Ian Bishop backs India to handle pressure of quest for retaining trophy at home

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) India's quest to defend their Men’s T20 World Cup title in the upcoming mega event starting on Saturday will not be undermined by pressure, said former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop. Defending champions India head into the upcoming showpiece event as the top-ranked T20I side and a dominant 4-1 series victory over New Zealand.

They boast of the best win percentage (84.6 percent) among the top ten teams post the last T20 World Cup in 2024. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side are aiming to retain their title, win a third trophy, and potentially win a final at home, something which no other side has done before in a Men’s T20 World Cup.

“My simple answer to the point of pressure is that you go back to 2011, India won an ODI World Cup at home. They got to the final in 2023 against Australia, who were too good on the day. So look, as defending champions, I think a lot of teams are very good now - management staff are taking pressure away from the players and I think India are one of those teams.

“There'll still obviously be high expectations at home. But I don't think that that will be the issue for this Indian team. So many of them have played the IPL, have played in finals, and they know what expectation is.

“Abhishek Sharma is certainly one of those that you look forward to seeing how he can match up against the best in the world. I think he's going to be very important guy, the captain. They've got so many guys, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy,” Bishop told IANS at a JioStar media day on the eve of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup India & Sri Lanka 2026.

He also identified the team that has the greatest bowling depth in addition to their batting could be the one that wins the World Cup. “I think the bowling, perhaps, is probably the thing that India are going to have to try to separate themselves from the other high power-hitting teams in the world and that's my view.

“I think a lot of power-hitting teams - the West Indies have great depth, South Africa have great depth. When Australia are fit, they have great depth, for example. So I think bowling-wise will be the difference maker,” added Bishop.

Asked about Ishan Kishan's form potentially challenging Sanju Samson for the opening slot, and concerns over Harshit Rana's fitness due to him picking a knee injury, Bishop said India have dilemmas at hand to solve them.

“He's giving them a good headache and those are the headaches that coaches want. They prefer to have that sort of tough decision to make because of good form rather than tough decisions to make for players in poor form. If Ishan is playing that well, you have to make room for him. T20 is a game that you have to go with guys in form.

“Who sits out? I couldn't possibly answer that from a bowling perspective. You have to back Harshit Rana's medical team will give the answer to his thing. But I still would back India's know-how in their conditions from a bowling perspective. The ability of guys to stand up by then could be highly, yes, he's had a bit of a run and it'll also lift his game.

“But that's what India will be hoping that they can lift their game come the big tournaments because you have so much cricket now, it's unwise to judge guys in bilateral series when players are trying to peak for ICC tournaments. So fans will just have to hold sway and hold faith and believe that the options that India have will take them deep into the tournament in trying to defend their title,” he concluded.

