T20 WC: ‘I just wanna go home,’ says WI coach Sammy amid delayed departure from Kolkata

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) Amidst the West Indies experiencing delay in going home after their exit from the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup, head coach Darren Sammy expressed his view by saying he “just wanna go home”.

Two-time champions West Indies campaign ended in a five-wicket defeat to India in the Super Eights at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 1. Since then, they have been stuck in their team hotel. "I just wanna go home," said Sammy on his ‘X’ account on Thursday.

However Sammy later updated on team's departure on X and wrote, "At least an update, tell us something. Today tmw, next week. It’s been 5 days," wrote Sammy on another post on his 'X' account.

West Indies are one of the teams stranded in India due to the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict leading to the closure of the airspace in West Asia. Previously, Cricket West Indies (CWI) said Monday that the team's departure from India was postponed due to international airspace restrictions in the Gulf Region.

“These restrictions are a direct result of the security threats posed by military action in the Gulf Region, which has impacted several international flight routes and required airlines to adjust scheduled services for safety reasons.

“CWI is working closely with the International Cricket Council (ICC), relevant governmental authorities and airline partners to secure the earliest possible safe travel arrangements for the squad and support staff. The safety and well-being of our players, coaches, and officials remain our highest priority.

“The team is currently accommodated in India and remains safe and well. We continue to monitor the situation closely and will provide further updates as confirmed travel arrangements are finalised,” the CWI had said at that time.

Just like the West Indies, Zimbabwe played their last match at the T20 World Cup on March 1, losing to South Africa by five wickets in their Super Eights clash in New Delhi. They were to depart in three batches from Monday, but the plan was cancelled due to airspace restrictions.

On Wednesday, Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) said the team was on their way home from India in batches after the ICC secured alternative travel arrangements. An ICC official told IANS that the Zimbabwe team will travel to Harare from New Delhi via Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia.

South Africa are also awaiting their travel schedule for going back home after losing to New Zealand by nine wickets in the semi-final. If England bows out of the competition after losing their second semi-final to India in Mumbai, they will also need to sort their travel plans for going back home.

