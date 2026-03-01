T20 WC: Hit the stumps, and change of pace key to Maphaka shining bright against Zimbabwe

New Delhi, Mar 1 (IANS) Teenaged South Africa pacer Kwena Maphaka said hitting the stumps and constant change of pace were the key ingredients behind him producing a standout spell of 2-21 in the side’s five-wicket win over Zimbabwe in their final Super Eights clash of Men’s T20 World Cup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.

With Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj all rested ahead of Wednesday's semi-final clash against New Zealand in Kolkata, Maphaka was among those asked to step up and did so emphatically, by finishing with figures of 2-21 in his four overs. It included the prized wicket of Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza - the man who had been taking apart every other bowler - in the 17th over, as he popped a skier to David Miller at point.

"To be honest, we thought the wicket was going to be a little bit quicker, maybe a little bit more bounce. The last game we played in Delhi was a bit skiddier. Today was a little bit lower and slower, so we just tried to adapt to that as quick as possible - hit the stumps, and change of pace a lot of the times," he said, while replying to a query from IANS in the mixed zone interaction.

It was only Maphaka's second appearance at this tournament, yet the teenager has looked entirely at ease in elite company - generating movement with both the new ball and the old ball, and capping his spell with a vicious offcutter that Raza simply wasn’t expecting.

"Obviously the first World Cup, it's been really good so far. Just being able to learn from all the guys and being able to put the learnings into action on the field, so really good outing today, and I'm just hoping that I can keep going the way I'm going at the moment," he said.

Chief among those learnings has been the art of the slower ball - a weapon that Lungi Ngidi has wielded to devastating effect throughout the tournament. "Yes, I am learning about slower balls from him. To be honest, I don't think anyone can bowl a slower ball like Lungi does. But there's been a couple of things that I've picked up from him.

"Obviously being able to learn from the guys. There's a lot of little intricacies in the game. Pace off is definitely one of them. Just learning when to use what kind of deliveries has been a big thing on this tour," he said.

The South Africa pace bowling group, which also features Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, and Anrich Nortje, could have been an intimidating environment for a teenager making his way in international cricket. But Maphaka described it instead as a privilege.

"It's an absolute privilege to be able to speak to these guys. As you said, they are some of the most experienced guys in the game at the moment of all time. It's been really good for my development and I'm just really thankful that I've been able to be in this position."

Competition for places within that group has been fierce, though Maphaka insisted the atmosphere within the camp has remained healthy, even for those who have found game time hard to come by.

"I think it's been a good dynamic. Obviously not getting too many games, but it's not anything too serious, I don't think. Guys are still, like, everyone's still good. There's still a lot of competition in the nets, a lot of learnings at trainings and everything. Even during the games, picking up small things, so I think we're in a really good space at the moment."

Aside from games, there’s an internal competition on who can bowl faster, which keeps Maphaka interested. "Definitely sometimes there is a bit of competition. To be honest, I think anyone can win on the day really. Most guys can turn it up to 150 if they want to. It really just depends on the day, who's firing and anyone can win on the day."

When Maphaka first appeared in international cricket at 18, he was raw and largely untested, coming after being Player of the Tournament in 2024 U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup. Nearly two years on, he says the changes in him run deeper than just being in the cricketing world.

"I mean, coming in as an 18-year-old and being almost 20 now is a very different person in terms of my growth as an individual, going through puberty as well. I think it's more mental growth and obviously a little bit of physical stuff as well. But it's been really good so far."

South Africa head into their semi-final as the tournament's only unbeaten side, a status that has generated significant attention but which Maphaka appeared relaxed about.

"I think, to be honest, it's not really anything all too serious. Obviously, India were the favourites and we just want to go out there and keep playing our cricket. I don't think it really matters who we face up against.

“We're going to try to win that game and hopefully we can win the tournament. I don't really think it does. We're just going to keep doing the things that we're doing, keep our feet on the ground and keep pushing forward."

