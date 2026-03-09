T20 WC: 'He told me to be ready before Zimbabwe game…' Samson reveals Gambhir’s words that ignited his comeback

Ahmedabad, March 9 (IANS) India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson said his comeback midway through the victorious 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup was sparked by words from head coach Gautam Gambhir, who told him to be ready for playing the Super Eights clash against Zimbabwe.

Samson didn’t get to play a game in the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup win, and featured in the league stage clash against Namibia in New Delhi, as Abhishek Sharma was recovering from stomach infection. He got redrafted into the playing eleven from the Super Eights clash against Zimbabwe.

But it was from the must-win clash against the West Indies, where he hit an unforgettable 97 not out, that Samson lit up the World Cup with knocks of 89 in the semi-final against England and then in the final against New Zealand. Overall, Samson amassed 321 runs at an average of 80.25 and strike-rate of 199.37 and was adjudged Player of the Tournament, as India won their third title.

"I met Gauti bhai in the gym before the Zimbabwe game, and that's where he told me, 'Sanju, be ready, you are going to play the next game.' I was 100 per cent ready. In my mind, I said, 'Yes, now let's do the talking, this is what I was waiting for,'” said Samson to JioStar at the conclusion of the final, where India won by 96 runs.

He also talked about how he doesn’t like competing alongside his team-mates for spots in the playing eleven. “But I would like to share something very honest, I don't like to compete with my teammates in the squad. Once we are together fighting for a cause, then I bring out my best.

“During the New Zealand series, it was always about, 'Will I be part of the team or not?' I never perform well when I am fighting for places. But when the opportunity came, we were together fighting for one goal, the World Cup, so I'm glad things worked out in the end."

Talking about his emotions while experiencing a roller-coaster ride - from sitting on the bench in the 2024 edition win to winning the Player of the Tournament in the 2026 edition, Samson was at his unplugged best. "It was in my mind, but when we were playing the World Cup in the West Indies a year and a half ago, I was thinking, visualising and practising to do something like this.

“But after the New Zealand series, I thought my dreams were shattered. I think God had his own plans and I'm so grateful. I was broken after the New Zealand series and I let myself feel that I was broken. I was absolutely not moving from my bed for four to five days.

“I couldn't bat. I was completely out of the system. I wasn't happy and I behaved like I wasn't happy. I let myself feel the emotions. So, I accepted the fact that I didn't use the opportunities I got. I was realistic with myself. I didn't fight those emotions and I didn't pretend to be confident. Once I accepted the fact, I could recover a bit quicker."

India bowler Varun Chakaravarthy, who ended as the joint leading wicket-taker with 14 scalps, said the triumph is amongst the top moments in his cricketing career and credited Gambhir and skipper Suryakumar Yadav for telling him that he would play in the final despite enduring expensive outings.

"Definitely among the top moments of my career, because it’s the World Cup. No team has won it back-to-back and no hosting nation has won it, so it has to rank among the best. It feels like my life has come full circle because when I started cricket at 26, it felt too late, but now I have just won a World Cup for the country and it feels surreal.

“There are two things. These are super batter-friendly wickets, so it was a little challenging for me, but on the other hand I was able to pick up wickets here and there, which was crucial from my side.

“Secondly, credit has to go to Surya and Gauti bhai, they never even had an iota of doubt that I wouldn't play in the final. They told me, 'Even if you go for 60 in four overs for the next 10 matches, you are going to play,'” he said.

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan also touched on how the Indian team Chakaravarthy despite a dip in his form after the league stage. "We always believed that no matter what, he would come good. Even the best bowlers go for runs and that doesn't matter to us as a team.

“We have to believe in each other and Varun, the quality he showed throughout the tournament and even before the tournament, is a tremendous bowler. It's just about being in the right headspace and bowling the right balls.

“He did that over and over again and a few matches here and there, none of us mind. Every batter doesn't get runs on each and every day, it's the same thing with bowlers. He came out with good intent in the final and bowled with all his heart."

Kishan signed off by touching upon his journey of re-entering the Indian team after 2023. "To be very honest, the moment I got out of the team, it was a long journey for me. Coming from domestic cricket, making it back to the team, playing this tournament and winning the championship, it's been a rollercoaster.

“I think we need to win more of these championships because these are the moments I will never forget in my life. I'm very happy, and so is the team, and we'll want to do it again and again."

