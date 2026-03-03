T20 WC: England's Sam Curran focuses on delivering 'perfect game' vs India in semis

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) After navigating varied conditions across Sri Lanka, all-rounder Sam Curran believes England are peaking at the right time as they gear up for a T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal against India on Thursday at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

Read More

Curran insisted that the focus is on delivering a “perfect game” when it matters most. “Yeah, I guess it doesn't really matter now. It comes down to the World Cup semifinal. If there's ever a time we want to play our perfect game, it's probably Thursday night,” Curran said in a press interaction at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

“We've all been chipping in at different times, but we know in T20 cricket it probably just takes a couple of our guys to come good with the bat and good with the ball. We're a quality fielding side as well, so we know we'll kind of come good on that aspect, but yeah, it's exciting… hopefully the perfect game comes Thursday.”

Sanju Samson struck an unbeaten 97 to guide India to the semis with a five-wicket victory over the West Indies at Eden Gardens. England finished first in Group 2 of the Super 8 standings after winning all three of their matches. This confirmed their semifinal match against defending champions and co-hosts India, who are placed second in Super 8s Group 1.

Reflecting on England’s journey through the tournament, Curran described it as one that demanded flexibility. “Yeah, it's been, I guess the word's probably very flexible this tournament. I guess with a different country, playing in Sri Lanka as well, probably suited the spinners a lot more. I think we bowled a lot of spin, so I guess I took the back seat in Sri Lanka a little bit with the ball, but with the bat obviously, just trying to adapt to those conditions.

“I guess I presume on Thursday night it's going to be a pretty good wicket, and I guess I'll probably be used a lot more with the ball. So excited for that challenge. I think the best thing we've done is adapt really well as players, and we've had guys chip in at different stages, and hopefully on Thursday evening I can have a really good game myself.”

Curran returned repeatedly to the theme of collective effort. “The word chipping is quite a nice word. If everyone chips in, it generally is a good thing. So we're really excited, and fingers crossed we have a good evening.”

Curran also spoke about the personal journey behind this campaign, having spent time on the side earlier.

“Yeah, it's been great. Obviously, the last… it was weird to be a little bit positive when I was on the side. I felt like I developed in different areas. Had a bit of time out the side, so that was kind of looking back now, the way things have gone, I guess, to see it as a positive. And to be back in another T20 World Cup semi-final… I feel like I'm one of those guys who will be in the game, really excited and bringing out all I can for everyone.”

In their recent meetings, India have had the upper hand. They won nine of the last 12 T20 matches against England, including five of the most recent six.

On the broader tournament, Curran believes the best sides have adapted smartest to subcontinental conditions. “I think this tournament for us has been a little bit of a challenge in terms of we've come across so many different conditions… I think we've adapted extremely well. I think you'd probably say that the non-subcontinental teams have adapted really well to the conditions thrown at them.

“All of us play a lot of cricket in India now, so we know how to play on these grounds, and we know what to expect. And the IPL, no question, has helped a lot of that with the players. I think probably the four best teams are in the semi-finals. And yeah, we'll see who takes that trophy.”

India and England have faced each other in the 2022 and 2024 T20 World Cups. In 2024, India made up for their earlier loss with a strong 68-run victory against the team led by Jos Buttler in the semi-final.

However, in the 2022 tournament, England took control and handed Rohit Sharma’s team a heavy 10-wicket defeat in the semi-final.

The first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026 will be played between South Africa and New Zealand at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Speaking about the semi-final venue, the iconic Wankhede Stadium, Curran acknowledged both the occasion and the atmosphere. “It's a fantastic stadium, obviously very iconic… It’s an experience as a young cricketer you dream of. It’s normally a pretty good wicket, small ground, so I'm probably expecting a really high-scoring game. It's such a cool occasion and two great teams. This is what the last four or five weeks have been building for.”

He also addressed handling the noise and pressure of a big-match crowd. “I think we'll probably start with the National Anthems. It'll be incredibly loud, and I think you've got to look at that as an exciting opportunity. If the crowd is silent, England are probably going to be doing well.

“We've played so much cricket in India as players, and you just get so used to it. You can block it out, and you take it in. So many young cricketers would love to be playing in the semi-finals. So hopefully it's, like I said, a nice silent stadium, but I'm sure it's going to be very, very loud and such a cool occasion.”

On conditions and dew, Curran stressed adaptability over speculation. “I think there's no expert on dew, but if there is dew, I'm sure it will be a different challenge. We won't go into big messes from our groupers. We're just going to the game and adapt to whatever surface is thrown at us. It's no question we've got a really deep batting lineup… whoever comes together and performs well on the night will probably win.”

Curran had special praise for Will Jacks, who has thrived in a new role. “Will's been amazing. Such a very different role for him than what he's used to. Scoring such vital runs at number seven and bowling some very tough overs, taking a lot of wickets. We've been joking that he's the local boy here… he's been absolutely amazing. Let's hope he can get his fifth man-of-the-match.”

He also backed Jos Buttler amid scrutiny over his indifferent form.

“I’d certainly rather have Jos Buttler in my team than coming up against him. He's such a quality player. He's done so well for us over many, many years. There's no doubt that he'll come good and we're not worried about him at all.”

About Captain Harry Brook’s leadership, Curran spoke warmly of a new chapter. “Brookie is very new to the role in T20 cricket. We've got a lot of experience on the side that he's using. He's been amazing. The responsibility he took the other day…shows what a quality player he is.

“He's been great leading us and obviously giving full responsibility to the players, keeping nice and calm. We're loving the new journey that we're on with him. Hopefully for him and for us as a team, we can all have a cracking game,” he added.

--IANS

hs/bsk/