T20 WC: 'Don't hide from pressure, embrace it,' says Gambhir ahead of semi-final clash against England

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir has said that the team will not hide away from the pressure of knockouts ahead of India's semi-final clash against the two-time champions England at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

"One thing is very clear, make sure that we don't hide away from the pressure. We embrace it, we face it, and if at any time we feel we are under pressure, make sure we take the positive route. Enjoy playing this game, this is what you play this game for, this sport for, this is what you've played all your life," Gambhir said in a video released by BCCI.

Gambhir, who was part of India's 2007 and 2011 World Cup-winning squad, also embraced the pressure of playing a knockout match at home ground. He advised the team to maintain a positive attitude and be brave when they face England.

"Games like this at home, knockout kind of a game, so make sure we go out there excited, not any under pressure. Anytime for the next 40 overs, if you feel the pressure, make sure we take the positive route. Okay, be brave, be courageous, enjoy it, enjoy playing for the country and most importantly, enjoy playing for each other," Gambhir said.

"Okay, good luck. Skip. Good energy. Let's go, boys, let's go. Let's go," Gambhir added.

India and England, one of cricket’s oldest rivalries, will add one more chapter with this clash. But, this is not the first time they have gone toe-to-toe against each other. Both teams are facing each other in a semi-final for the third straight time.

The two sides first met at the semifinal stage of the T20 World Cup in 2022 in Australia, in which England registered a dominating 10-wicket win.

Team met again in the 2024 World Cup when India made a comeback and registered a dominating 68-run win.

