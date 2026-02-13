T20 WC: Cricket fraternity lauds Zimbabwe's clinical win over Australia

Colombo, Feb 13 (IANS) The cricket fraternity on Friday rose in unanimity to hail Zimbabwe's magnificent performance as they beat the 2021 T20 World Cup champions Australia by 23 runs in their second match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday.

Zimbabwe scored 169 while batting first and then bundled out Australia for just 146 runs in 19.3 overs with the help of a four-wicket haul by Blessing Muzarabani.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan hailed Zimbabwe's bowlers, who did a big damage to Australia's top order. "Tall quicks in Muzarabani & Evans, add Ngrava in this. Quality all-rounders. Led by the ever-aggressive Sikandar Raza. This Zimbabwe T20 side is shaping up nicely. Beating Australia is never easy, but Zimbabwe has done it twice in T20 World Cup history now." Pathan wrote on X.

While his brother Yusuf Pathan congratulated Zimbabwe on their second victory against Australia in the T20 World Cup history. "History repeats after 19 years, Zimbabwe remain unbeaten against Australia in T20 World Cups. What a performance. Congratulations to the Zimbabwe team," he wrote on X.

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Angelo Matthews praised Zimbabwe while also shedding light on Group B, which is getting interesting. "Zimbabwe, you beauty! What a performance! Group B is getting interesting," he wrote on X.

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif questioned Australia's tactics of choosing to bowl first on a slow pitch. "What a win for Zimbabwe. What catches, what spirit. But one thing is puzzling: Why did Australia choose to field in a day game on a slow pitch? History shows lesser teams upset big ones when they bat first, almost 90 per cent of the time," he wrote on X.

Former South Africa stars Herschelle Gibbs and Dale Steyn also made a post on X, hailing Zimbabwe's performance. "Zimbabwe with a very good win, bowled and fielded brilliantly," Gibbs wrote, while Steyn wrote just 'Zimbabwe' with the country's flag.

Cricketer turned commentator Akash Chopra warned Australia about their problems as they lost to Zimbabwe. "Brilliant from Zimbabwe. And cracks coming to the fore for Australia," he wrote on X.

Zimbabwe will now face Ireland in their next group stage match in the T20 World Cup 2026 on February 17 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

