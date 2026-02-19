T20 WC: Chakaravarthy wins 'impact player of the match' after India's 17-run win vs Netherlands

Ahmedabad, Feb 19 (IANS) India’s mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy was named the Impact Player of the Match after producing a decisive spell in the last group stage match of the T20 World Cup 2026 against the Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday.

Chakaravarthy returned with impressive figures of 3-14 in his three overs, playing a key role in India’s 17-run triumph. Defending 194, India restricted the Netherlands to 176/7 in their 20 overs to register their fourth consecutive win in the group stage.

Team India’s strength and conditioning coach, Adrian Le Roux, presented Chakaravarthy with the medal in the dressing room.

Reflecting on the performance and the way ahead, the spinner said, “The real tournament starts with the next match. We have to get ready for that.”

Chakaravarthy removed Max O’Dowd and Colin Ackermann before dismissing Aryan Dutt for a golden duck, halting the Netherlands’ progress at crucial moments. His disciplined bowling ensured that the required rate kept climbing despite a late fightback from the opposition.

Varun has been in great form in the ongoing tournament. The spinner has picked nine wickets in the four games and has been the highest wicket-taker for India so far.

Earlier, India opted to bat after winning the toss but suffered early setbacks as Abhishek Sharma fell for a duck and Ishan Kishan managed 18. Tilak Varma (31 off 27) and Suryakumar Yadav (34 off 28) found it difficult to accelerate in the middle overs.

The innings was revived by a powerful knock from Shivam Dube, who smashed 66, including four boundaries and six sixes. Hardik Pandya added a brisk 30 off 21 balls, striking three sixes, to guide India to a competitive 193/5.

Unbeaten India is placed in a tough group in the Super 8s. The defending champions will face South Africa, the West Indies and Zimbabwe in the next round.

