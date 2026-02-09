T20 WC: BCB extends appreciation to ICC, asks PCB to play match against India

Dhaka, Feb 9 (IANS) The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Monday extended its sincere appreciation to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the International Cricket Council (ICC) and all involved after the recent exit from T20 World Cup 2026.

Read More

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) extends its sincere appreciation to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the International Cricket Council (ICC) and all involved," BCB said in a statement.

The development came after Bangladesh refused to participate under the tournament’s published schedule, which would have required them to play their league-stage games in India, and was subsequently replaced by Scotland in the tournament.

Bangladesh had sought to move their group-stage fixtures from India to Sri Lanka, citing security concerns in the wake of fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman being released from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. But the ICC’s decision to replace Bangladesh ended weeks of uncertainty after the BCB repeatedly pressed for a venue change and even suggested swapping groups with Ireland.

In particular, the BCB extended its profound and heartfelt gratitude to PCB Chairman Mohsin Raza Naqvi, his Board and the cricket fans of Pakistan.

BCB President Md Aminul Islam said: "We are deeply moved by Pakistan's efforts to go above and beyond in supporting Bangladesh during this period. Long may our brotherhood flourish.

"Following my short visit to Pakistan yesterday and given the forthcoming outcomes of our discussions, I request

Pakistan to play the ICC T20 World Cup game on February 15 against India for the benefit of the entire cricket ecosystem."

--IANS

hs/