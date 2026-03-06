T20 WC: Back the player or chase the title? India’s Abhishek Sharma dilemma

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) When the stakes are at their highest, every selection decision becomes a talking point. As India prepare for the ICC T20 World Cup finale, a heated debate has taken over the cricketing world; should the team continue backing Abhishek Sharma despite his lean run or make a bold change by bringing in Rinku Singh?

With the trophy on the line, the question has split fans and experts alike.

Abhishek's numbers in the tournament make for uncomfortable reading. In seven matches, the left-hander has managed scores of 0, 0, 0, 15, 55, 10 and 9, a total of just 89 runs at an average of 12.71.

Apart from one half-century vs Zimbabwe, consistency has eluded him, raising doubts about whether India can afford to persist with him in the final.

The debate has exploded across social media platforms, particularly on X, where fans are fiercely divided over what the team management should do.

“You can’t take risks with a person who is consistently flopping. This is the final and we must go with full strength, without any weak link,” wrote one fan.

Another supporter argued that opposition teams have already figured out a way to dismiss the youngster. “Abhishek has become so predictable. New Zealand will make sure he doesn’t score either. Rinku should come in.”

Yet, there is another school of thought that believes the young batter could still produce something special when it matters the most. “Abhishek can be our X factor in the final. There is a big inning due from him. He might deliver big in the finale,” another fan commented.

For team management, this is a classic dilemma; trust the process and back a player through tough times, or take a pragmatic call in pursuit of the title.

All eyes are now on head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav. Will they stick to the combination that carried India to the final or opt for a last-minute change by drafting in Rinku?

While the chances of a change appear slim, the final decision will reveal whether India values continuity over caution or if the pressure of a finale forces a rethink.

India vs New Zealand final

Date & Time: India will face New Zealand in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final on Sunday, March 8. The match will begin at 7:00 PM (IST).

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

