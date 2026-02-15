T20 WC: All the stats from USA'S 31-run win against Namibia

Chennai, Feb 15 (IANS) USA kept their Super 8 hopes alive with a crucial 31-run win over Namibia in their final T20 World Cup 2026 group stage match played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

Batting first after winning the toss, USA posted a competitive 199/4 in 20 overs, riding on half-centuries from captain Monank Patel and Sanjay Krishnamurthi. The openers, Monank and Shayan Jahangir, provided a flying start with a 68-run partnership as USA reached 65 without loss at the end of the powerplay. Monank went on to score 52 off 30 balls and also became the first USA batter to complete 1000 runs in T20Is.

After a brief middle-order wobble, Milind Kumar and Sanjay added a crucial 87-run stand to shift the momentum back in USA’s favour. Sanjay was the standout performer, smashing an unbeaten 68 off just 33 balls, including four boundaries and six sixes, to power USA to 199/4.

In reply, Namibia began positively, reaching 57/1 at the end of the power play. Louren Steenkamp led the charge with a fluent 58 off 39 balls, while Loftie-Eaton contributed 28. However, USA struck at key moments to derail the chase. Shubham Ranjane dismissed Steenkamp in the 13th over, and captain Gerhard Erasmus fell soon after.

Shadley van Schalkwyk delivered a disciplined spell, finishing with 2/30, as Namibia were restricted to 168/6 in 20 overs.

Numbers game between the USA vs Namibia match

23 -Sanjay Krishnamurthy of the USA completed his 50 off just 23 balls. This was the 3rd fastest fifty scored by an Associate team batter. Netherlands' Stephan Myburgh holds the record. He completed his 50 off just 17 balls v Ireland at Sylhet in 2014.

68 - Sanjay Krishnamurthy (68) recorded his highest score in his 13th match. His previous best was 37 v India in Mumbai in the current WC.

7 - Monank Patel (52) scored his 7th fifty in his 47th match. During his innings, he also completed his 1000 runs in T20Is. He is now the first batsman from the USA to achieve this milestone.

13 - The number of wickets (13) claimed by Shadley van Schalkwyk in 4 matches at an average of 7.76. He is now the leading wicket-taker in the current T20WC.

2 - Shadley van Schalkwyk became the only 2 bowler from an Associate team to capture 13 wickets in a single edition. Before Shadley, Netherlands, Bas de Leede also took 13 wickets in the 2022 edition.

3 - The USA and Namibia have now played 3 T20Is. The USA won all three matches.

