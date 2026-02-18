T20 WC: All-round Shivam Dube helps India remain unbeaten with a 17-run win over NED

Ahmedabad, Feb 18 (IANS) Varun Chakravarthy's 3-14 and an all-round performance from Shivam Dube (66 & 2-35) helped India continue their winning run and extend it to 12 matches after beating the Netherlands by 17 runs in the 36th match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Wednesday.

The Netherlands got off to a good start in the Group A clash, chasing 194 as openers Michael Levitt and Max O’ Dowd added 35 runs in the first five overs. India ended the steady 35-run opening partnership when Varun Chakaravarthy bowled a sharp delivery, hitting Max O’Dowd's leg stump. The Netherlands’ top run-scorer in T20Is faced another tough game, finishing a disappointing T20 World Cup campaign with only 45 runs in four matches.

Hardik Pandya then acted quickly to give India another breakthrough as Michael Levitt (24) fell while trying an ambitious pull. Bowling a 132.2 kph short-of-a-length delivery outside off and rolling his fingers over the seam, Pandya forced a mistimed shot that soared towards deep mid-wicket. Washington Sundar read it well near the boundary, timed his jump perfectly, caught it above his head, and kept his balance inside the rope to make a great play.

Earlier, after electing to bat on a red-soil wicket, India lost out-of-form Abhishek Sharma early as he departed on his third consecutive duck of the tournament. Aryan Dutt struck twice early to shake India during the Power-play. He dismissed both Sharma and Ishan Kishan (18 off 17) with three excellent overs of off-spin with the new ball. Ishan showed promise with a few solid hits and added 39 runs with Tilak Varma (31) before he got bowled in an unfortunate dismissal.

Varma and skipper Suryakumar Yadav took control of the Indian innings and then added 30-odd runs. Varma, looking to go big over long-off, placed it beside 41-year-old Roelof van der Merwe, who attempted a full-stretched dive to complete the catch.

Skipper Surykumar then opened his hand with a signature style ‘Supla’ shot off de Leede in the 12th over, and then all-rounder Shivam Dube took charge of power-hitting in the very next over.

Colin Ackermann, bowling the 13th over, was taken down by Dube with two maximums on the leg side and a boundary, carving the covers as 19 runs came off the over.

Just when it seemed like the hosts were gaining momentum with Suryakumar and Dube launching a counterattack, the Netherlands responded fiercely with the wicket of the skipper, who departed on 34 off 28.

India changed their approach dramatically in the middle overs. They scored 15 runs off the 16th over and hit another 20 in the next. The decision to bowl spin did not work out. Van der Merwe couldn’t stop the attack, so Bas de Leede had to return to the bowling lineup as India raced past 150 in 17 overs.

Shivam Dube led the way, blasting both spin and pace on his way to an explosive half-century off just 25 balls, featuring two fours and five sixes. Fourteen runs came from the final over, with Rinku Singh making his mark by hitting a six on just his second ball. India finished with a commanding total of 193/6.

For the Netherlands, Logan van Beek 3-56 and Aryan Dutt 2-19 were the key bowlers.

Colin Ackermann and Bas de Leede were the main contributors for the Netherlands innings, adding 43 off 26 deliveries. First, they took down Pandya for 14 and then Abhishek Sharma for 10 runs—the only over he bowled. Carrying on with the momentum, both the batters capitalised on Shivam Dube’s first over for 12 runs after Ackerman was dropped by Washington Sundar.

Ackermann’s (23 off 15) quick cameo ended after he got out at deep mid-wicket. Rinku Singh made a secure catch, giving Varun Chakaravarthy his second wicket and ending the 43-run partnership. The Dutch soon faced more trouble as Chakaravarthy took another wicket, removing Aryan Dutt for a golden duck. Suddenly, on a hat-trick, the spinner was on fire, leaving the Netherlands in a tough spot.

Dube then struck back after getting smoked for a maximum and a boundary with a prized wicket of de Leede (33). The Netherlands were in trouble with the required rate rising with each ball as Bumrah, returning for his second spell, cleaned up skipper Scott Edwards.

The Netherlands showed some fightback in the end with Zach Lion-Cachet (26 off 16) and Noah Croes (25 off 12*), but the toll of runs was heavy as India continued their winning run and extended it to 12 unbeaten by beating the visitors by 17 runs.

Chakravarthy 3-14 and an all-round performance from Dube (66 & 2-35) were the key contributors in India’s win.

Brief scores:

India 193/6 in 20 overs (Shivam Dube 66, Suryakumar Yadav 34; Logan van Beek 3-56, Aryan Dutt 2-19) beat Netherlands 176/7 in 20 overs (Bas de Leede 33, Noah Croes 25; Varun Chakravarthy 3-14, Shivam Dube 2-25) by 17 runs

