T20 WC: Abhishek’s fiery 18-ball fifty powers India to record 92-run Power-play in final

Ahmedabad, March 8 (IANS) A blazing half-century by Abhishek Sharma powered India to the highest Power-play total in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup history during the final against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

India raced to 92 for no loss in six overs, rewriting the record books in the summit clash of the T20 World Cup. The previous best powerplay total in the tournament was 92/1 by the West Indies against Afghanistan in 2024, while India’s previous best in the tournament’s history came in the same edition, when they scored 86/1 against Namibia.

The charge was led by Abhishek, who smashed a breathtaking 52 off 21 balls, bringing up his half-century in only 18 deliveries, before being dismissed. The knock was also the fastest fifty by any batter in this edition of the T20 World Cup.

India’s innings began cautiously, with the first two overs yielding just 12 runs, but the tempo shifted dramatically thereafter. Abhishek and Sanju Samson launched a relentless assault on the New Zealand pace attack, smashing 80 runs in the last four overs of the Power-play.

Abhishek took a particular liking to the seamers, stepping out to loft deliveries over the infield and punishing anything short with powerful pulls and cuts. His aggressive approach put New Zealand on the defensive, forcing them into frequent changes of pace and line.

The pressure told when Lockie Ferguson conceded 24 runs in a single over, making it one of the most expensive overs in a T20 World Cup final. Abhishek continued the carnage against Jacob Duffy, eventually bringing up his fifty with a pulled boundary that triggered loud applause from the crowd and the Indian dugout.

While Abhishek dominated proceedings, Samson provided strong support with a brisk 33 off 17 balls, as the pair also registered the first 50-plus opening partnership in a men’s T20 World Cup final.

By the end of the Power-play, India had seized complete control of the contest, setting the platform for a formidable total with one of the most explosive starts ever seen in a T20 World Cup final.

Courtesy of the outrageous hitting, India raced past the 100-run mark off just the second delivery of the eighth over as they finished at 110/1 in eight. India thus reached the fastest team 100s in the T20 World Cup knockouts.

