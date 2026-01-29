Suresh Raina praises incredible spirit of 'Vande Mataram CISF Coastal Cyclothon'

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) Former India cricketer Suresh Raina extended his best wishes for the Vande Mataram CISF Cyclothon 2026, calling it a stirring symbol of discipline, dedication and determination.

The CISF Vande Mataram Coastal Cyclothon–2026, a flagship national public outreach and awareness initiative, was virtually flagged off from Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, here on Wednesday. The event was inaugurated by the Hon’ble Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri Nityanand Rai, who graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

With the flag-off, the 25-day mega national movement formally commenced, as two CISF cycling teams simultaneously set out from Bakkhali (West Bengal) and Lakhpat (Gujarat). The teams will collectively traverse approximately 6,500 kilometres along India’s eastern and western coastlines, covering nine coastal States and two Union Territories, before culminating at Kochi on 22 February 2026.

"I wish good luck to the whole CISF team. I hope the CISF marathon is going to be a lot of fun and full of enthusiasm. Please participate. All the best, " Raina said in a video shared by CISF on its X handle, drawing a powerful connection between sporting excellence and national service, he applauded CISF personnel for their relentless efforts in spreading awareness about the critical importance of India’s maritime security.

"Such inspiring words from an iconic sportsperson further strengthen CISF’s resolve to drive impactful initiatives in the supreme interest of the nation," CISF posted on X.

During the journey, the Cyclothon will halt at 52 coastal villages, which will be adopted by CISF for sustained, year-long engagement. In coordination with key stakeholders such as ONGC, Port Authorities and other maritime agencies, local CISF units will undertake community welfare and infrastructure development activities, supported through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

With 47 CISF units located near India’s coastline, the Force will ensure continued and long-term engagement with these adopted villages. Notably, 50 percent of the participating cyclists are women, reflecting a significant step towards gender inclusivity and women empowerment in national service initiatives.

The Cyclothon will witness the participation of notable personalities from sports, culture, film industry and public figures during major events at Mumbai, Goa, Mangaluru, Konark, Visakhapatnam and Chennai, before its culmination at Kochi.

