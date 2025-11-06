Super Cup: SC Delhi score first-ever point as Rajasthan United bow out

Bambolim, Nov 6 (IANS) Rajasthan United FC were held to a 2-2 draw by Sporting Club Delhi in their final Group D match of the AIFF Super Cup, at the GMC Stadium on Thursday. The Desert Warriors led 2-0 at half-time.

Pedro Astray (22’) and Robinson Blandon (35’) struck in the opening half to give Rajasthan United a 2-0 lead, but SC Delhi fought back. Sourav scored in the 61st minute to reignite the contest, and deep into stoppage time, Alan Saji (90+4’) scored the equaliser and sealed his side's first and only point of the campaign, while also dashing Rajasthan United's hopes of semi-final qualification.

The Desert Warriors, who needed a big win to have any chance of making the final four, ultimately finished with four points. SC Delhi ended up bottom of the standings with a solitary point. Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City will fight for the top spot and the last semi-final berth later in the day at Fatorda.

The first half of the match began with Rajasthan United exhibiting visible urgency to maintain possession, as they sought a four-goal victory margin to keep their qualification hopes alive. But it was SC Delhi who carved out the first chance of the game in the ninth minute when forward Devendra Murgaokar found Augustine Lalrochana, whose strike went over the bar.

Rajasthan United kept pressing high regardless. Wave after wave, Naoba Meitei and Alan Thapa tried their luck from long range. The reward came in the 22nd minute when Lalfelkima’s corner found Pedro Astray on the far post. The Spanish midfielder leapt high and sent a well-timed header past the SC Delhi goalkeeper Vishal Yadav.

The Red Brigade found it hard to build rhythm. In the 35th minute, Rajasthan United doubled their lead. From the left, Astray launched a cross-field ball to Alan Thapa on the right side of the box. Thapa then sent a low ball across goal, and Robinson Blandon slotted it home to score his second goal in as many games.

SC Delhi began the next half with greater urgency, more aggression and higher pressing. The breakthrough for the Red Brigade arrived in the 61st minute when Andrei Alba threaded a pass to Sourav, who burst into space on the right and fired a shot past James Kithan in the Rajasthan United goal, marking SC Delhi’s first-ever goal from open play.

As time passed, the match grew more physical and the midfield battle intensified. Rajasthan's Abdul Samed Ango was booked in the 69th minute, and SC Delhi's Manoj Mohammad a minute later. The Desert Warriors pressed for a third goal as Thomo L. Shimray volleyed wide from a corner in the 78th minute.

SC Delhi refused to give up and pushed until the final whistle. In stoppage time, Andrei Alba drilled a cross from the right that Alan Saji instinctively chested into the net from point-blank range to score the equaliser.

