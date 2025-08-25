Subroto Cup 2025: Assam and West Bengal enter Junior Girls final

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS)The Junior Girls' U-17 of the Subroto Cup international football tournament semifinal is now at its business end as the semifinal matches witnessed spirited performances, with Assam and West Bengal securing their places in the finals, held at Pinto Park Football Ground, Delhi.

Assam and West Bengal had earlier reached the semi-finals, having produced dominant displays with a win over Goa (6-0) and over West Bengal (5-0), respectively.

In the first semifinal, Betkuchi High School, Assam, displayed immense energy and determination to defeat Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial Hr. Sec. School, Kerala, with a convincing 4-1 win. Assam’s Nilina Brahma opened the scoring in the 9th minute, while Mari Mech was the star of the match, netting three goals (25’, 35', 48’) to seal the victory. For Kerala, Sanjana CS scored their only goal in the 37th minute. The Assamese girls showed great commitment on the field, defending bravely and attacking with purpose to secure their place in the final.

The second semifinal, Nandajhar Adibashi Pashili High School, West Bengal, edged past PM Shri GGSSS Mangali, Haryana, 1-0, in a closely fought contest. Diya Biswas struck the decisive goal in the 14th minute, and from there, the West Bengal girls showcased tremendous grit and teamwork to protect their lead. Rooted in a state with a rich footballing tradition, the team celebrated their win, as Haryana fought till the last whistle but couldn’t find the equaliser.

The semifinal matches reflected the passion and dedication of the young girls, many of whom aspire to find their way into the Indian women’s football team in the future. Assam and West Bengal will now face each other in the final on August 28, promising a thrilling conclusion to this year’s Subroto Cup Junior Girls (U-17) category.

--IANS

aaa/bsk/