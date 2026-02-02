Sports have never really faced major issues since PM Modi took office: Ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan

Noida, Feb 2 (IANS) BJP leader and former president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, praised the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) 2026 and lauded the thrilling final between Haryana Thunders and Delhi Dangal Warriors. He described the tournament as a major success and attributed the sport’s consistent growth to the enhanced sports infrastructure developed over the last decade under the government.

Reacting to Sunday’s championship clash, Brij Bhushan said the final remained competitive until the very end, making it one of the most exciting contests in recent wrestling history.

“It was a highly impressive match. The excitement continued until the very last moment because the score was tied at 4–4—Delhi with 4 points and Haryana with 4 points as well. As a result, the outcome could not be decided until the final moments. In most matches, the result is clear early on, and one can predict the winner, but in this case, the suspense remained intense right till the end, making it an excellent contest.”

Highlighting India’s growing strength in wrestling, Brij Bhushan expressed confidence in the country’s future prospects on the international stage.

“India is performing very well in wrestling and is expected to perform even better in the future. Among all sports, wrestling has the greatest potential to bring the highest number of medals for India.”

He also credited improvements in sports infrastructure over the past decade for the sport’s steady progress under the government.

“Sports have never really faced major issues. Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office, sports facilities and infrastructure have been continuously improved.”

Haryana Thunders clinched the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) 2026 title with a thrilling 5–4 victory over Delhi Dangal Warriors in a gripping final at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Sunday night.

With the tie locked at 4–4 after eight bouts, the championship was decided in the final women’s 62 kg contest, where Paris Olympic silver medallist Iryna Koliadenko delivered a dominant 16–0 technical superiority win to seal the title for Haryana.

The victory capped one of the most dramatic finals in PWL history and earned Haryana Thunders the championship trophy along with Rs 1.5 crore in prize money, while runners-up Delhi Dangal Warriors received Rs 75 lakh.

