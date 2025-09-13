Southern Railway launches first women's teams in boxing, weightlifting and table tennis

Chennai, Sep 13 (IANS) In a landmark move aimed at empowering women and nurturing sporting talent, Southern Railway (SR), on Saturday, announced the formation of its first-ever women's teams in boxing, weightlifting, and table tennis.

The initiative is being hailed as a progressive step towards creating long-overdue opportunities for women athletes in the region, who have often struggled to find secure jobs and institutional backing despite their talent.

For decades, Southern Railway has nurtured a strong sporting ecosystem, particularly for men, but women athletes were left without a structured pathway.

Many had to look outside the zone for stable careers, even as their male counterparts thrived with railway-backed support.

The new initiative seeks to bridge this gap, offering women athletes not only a platform to compete but also a career path through sports recruitment.

V. Devarajan, former International boxer and sports officer with Southern Railway, underlined the importance of the move.

"Being a seasoned boxer, I have travelled across the country and seen how other railway zones have been encouraging women's boxing for years. Here, opportunities were almost non-existent. This initiative finally gives women athletes in the South a chance to grow," he said.

Women's boxing was formally introduced in India in 2000, and several railway zones adopted it soon after.

Southern Railway's decision, though delayed, is being seen as a crucial milestone in widening the base for female participation in competitive sports.

The first face of this new era is Tamanna, a 19-year-old boxer from Haryana, who has joined the Southern Railway as its first-ever woman pugilist in the 70-kg category.

"I saw the advertisement for recruitment when I was 17 and waited eagerly to turn 18 so I could apply. I'm proud to be the first woman boxer on the team. My dream is to bring glory at the national and International levels," she said with determination.

Officials said that similar recruitments for weightlifting and table tennis are also underway, with young women athletes expected to be inducted soon.

With this initiative, Southern Railway hopes to not only nurture champions but also inspire a new generation of sportswomen across the country.

--IANS

aal/khz