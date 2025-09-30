South Africa’s home series against West Indies reduced to three T20Is

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) South Africa's only home summer series against the West Indies has been reduced to three matches, down from five earlier, due to a clash with the T20 World Cup 2026.

The series, which was originally scheduled to end on February 6, will now conclude on January 31, coinciding with the start of the support period for the global T20 tournament.

A support period is the time when teams start arriving at the venue and settle for the practice sessions before kicking off their respective campaigns.

The hosts will commemorate Pink Day on the final T20I of the three-match series, an annual event where the Proteas don pink jerseys as an initiative to raise funds and spread awareness for breast cancer treatment.

Boland Park in Paarl, SuperSport Park in Centurion and the Wanderers in Johannesburg will host the three games on January 27, 29 and 31, respectively.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced a revision to the men’s international schedule for the 2025/26 season after the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed the dates of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Additionally, their home season will also witness India’s U19 team touring the nation for three Youth ODIs against South Africa U19, set to be played between January 3 and January 7 at Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

South Africa vs West Indies T20I series:

1st T20I – Tuesday, 27 January at 18:00 (Boland Park, Paarl)

2nd T20I – Thursday, 29 January at 18:00 (SuperSport Park, Centurion)

3rd T20I – Saturday, 31 January at 18:00 – Pink Day (Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg)

SA U19 vs India U19 Youth ODI Series:

1st YODI – Saturday, 03 January at 10:00 (Willowmoore Park, Benoni)

2nd YODI – Monday, 05 January at 10:00 (Willowmoore Park, Benoni)

3rd YODI – Wednesday, 07 January at 10:00 (Willowmoore Park, Benoni)

-- IANS

vi/