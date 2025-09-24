Some memories never fade: Former cricketers reminisce India’s T20 World Cup 2007 victory

New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) On the ocassion of the 18th anniversary of India’s 2007 T20 World Cup win former India cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan and Robin Uthappa shared special messages to relive the historic triumph.

In the summit clash held in Johannesburg, Misbah-ul-Haq threatened to drag Pakistan back from the brink, but MS Dhoni-led side held their nerve to clinch a five-run victory and the inaugural ICC Men's T20 world Cup.

Pathan, who won the player of the match award in the final for his clutch spell of 3-16, shared throwback pictures from the game on his X handle, captioning, "What a day it was back in 2007. Where our World Cup dream was fulfilled. Beating Pakistan on regular basis started there in t20 cricket.”

Uthappa, who was also part of India’s playing XI alongside Pathan, wrote, “September 24th, 2007 - a day etched in my memory forever. Being part of the team that lifted the T20 World Cup was truly magical. The belief, unity, and energy we shared still feels alive today. I'm forever grateful to have represented India and cherished those unforgettable moments with my teammates.”

Yuvraj, who scripted history by smashing six sixes in an over, shared a couple of pictures of the Indian team’s trophy celebrations on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Some memories never fade and this is definitely one of them! A proud moment that united a nation in joy and pride. Throwback to this memorable 2007 World Cup win."

Speaking of the game, India won the toss and chose to bat first as Gautam Gambhir led with the bat. The opener played a brilliant innings, keeping the scoreboard moving even as wickets fell on the other end. He top-scored with 75 off 54 balls before Rohit Sharma provided some late impetus to help India finish at 157/5.

In the second innings, the Indian bowlers struck at regular intervals as the Pakistani batsmen failed to gather momentum. However, Imran Nazir and Misbah-ul-Haq’s innings under pressure helped their team inch closer to the total.

Chasing 13 runs off the final over, Misbah hit a six off the third ball to reduce the target, but Joginder Sharma pinned the final nail in the coffin by dismissing him on the next ball, as India secured a thrilling five-run victory.

