Simmons urges Bangladesh players to avoid social media after unsavoury scenes in Dhaka airport

Dhaka, Oct 17 (IANS) Bangladesh head coach Phil Simmons has advised players to stay off social media following an incident at Dhaka airport, where several team members, including Mohammad Naim, were subjected to abuse by fans.

The episode occurred on Wednesday when the Bangladesh squad returned from the UAE after a mixed series against Afghanistan - clinching the T20I series 3-0, but losing the ODI series by the same margin.

Naim later posted a reaction online, prompting Simmons to call for restraint from his players on social media. There was also footage of pacer Taskin Ahmed and his family facing similar abuse from fans at the airport.

"I don't agree with players having anything to do with social media. It is your right as a person to be on social media, to say what you want on social media. But as an international player, as a national player for Bangladesh, my players should not be on there," said Simmons in a press conference ahead of the ODI series against West Indies on Friday.

He also condemned the racial abuse directed at wicketkeeper-batter Jaker Ali, who made his international debut in October 2023, but has become a regular in the national team.

"I would say one thing, it is not nice to bring racial tones into anything to do with players. I don't care where you're from, the racial part of it against Jaker Ali I am disgusted with. That's not nice. But I don't want my players answering anything on social media."

Bangladesh will play three ODIs against the West Indies at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, while the T20Is are scheduled to take place at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram.

--IANS

nr/