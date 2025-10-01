Shreyas and Priyansh centuries propel India A to 171-run win over Australia A

Kanpur, Oct 1 (IANS) Centuries from Shreyas Iyer and Priyansh Arya powered India A to a commanding 171-run win over Australia A in the first unofficial ODI at Green Park Stadium on Wednesday. The hosts posted a record-breaking 413/6 - their highest List A total at home against Australia A - before bowling out the visitors for 242 in 33.1 overs.

Shreyas, returning to the India A setup, struck a fluent 110 off 83 balls, while Priyansh matched him stroke for stroke by smashing 101 off 84 deliveries. Their 132-run partnership laid the foundation for a batting onslaught, after Priyansh was involved in a 135-run opening stand with Prabhsimran Singh, who hit 56 off 53 balls.

Riyan Parag (67 off 42 balls), and Ayush Badoni (50 off 27 balls) chipped in with quick fifties to push the total past the 400-mark. The innings eclipsed India A’s previous best of 371/3 against South Africa A in Chennai (2015), and also marked the highest total ever conceded by Australia A in List A cricket.

Australia A’s chase began with promise, with Mackenzie Harvey (68) and Lachlan Shaw (45) showing intent. But the middle order crumbled under pressure, triggered by Nishant Sindhu’s double strike in the 22nd over and Ravi Bishnoi’s incisive spell. Sindhu finished with figures of 4-50, while Bishnoi claimed 2-49.

Captain Will Sutherland offered brief resistance with a 33-ball 50, but the damage had been done by then. India A’s bowlers overcame dew and a fast outfield to maintain control, with Badoni, Yudhvir Singh, Gurjapneet Singh and Simranjeet Singh also chipping in with key scalps.

Brief Scores: India A 413/6 (Shreyas Iyer 110, Priyansh Arya 101; Will Sutherland 2-73, Todd Murphy 1-47) beat Australia A 242 in 33.1 overs (Mackenzie Harvey 68, Will Sutherland 50; Nishant Sindhu 4-50, Ravi Bishnoi 2-49) by 171 runs

--IANS

nr/