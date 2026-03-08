'She is my perfect innings': Prithvi Shaw gets engaged to girlfriend Akriti Agarwal

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw announced his engagement to his girlfriend Akriti Agarwal on Sunday, sharing a set of romantic photographs on social media that quickly grabbed attention online.

In the pictures posted by Shaw, the right-handed batter can be seen proposing to Agarwal by going down on one knee and placing a ring on her finger. Another image shows Agarwal helping Shaw wear his engagement ring, while a separate photo captures the couple proudly showing off their rings.

The announcement drew warm wishes from fans as well as members of the cricketing fraternity. Delhi Capitals, the franchise Shaw is set to represent in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, also congratulated the opener on the special milestone.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Shaw wrote, “From sixes on the field to a lifetime of hits off it. She’s my perfect innings!”

Agarwal, who hails from Lucknow, is a social media influencer and actress. After relocating to Mumbai, she gained significant popularity online and now has more than three million followers on Instagram. She has also stepped into acting and made her film debut in the Kannada movie Trimukha.

The couple was recently seen together at the wedding of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok in Mumbai. The event was attended by several well-known figures from the worlds of sports and entertainment.

Shaw made a dream start to international cricket when he scored a century on his Test debut against the West Indies in 2018.

However, the promising start was followed by periods of inconsistency, along with questions surrounding his discipline and fitness, due to which he was eventually left out of the team.

In October 2024, Shaw was also released from the Mumbai Ranji Team. His struggles were also reflected in the IPL auctions. Shaw went unsold during the IPL 2025 Auction.

The situation repeated in the early stages of the IPL 2026 Mini Auction, where he again did not find a buyer at his base price of ₹75 lakh.

Eventually, Delhi Capitals picked him up during the final accelerated round, giving the 26-year-old batter another opportunity to make a strong comeback in the league.

