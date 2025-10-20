Shamar Joseph sidelined from Bangladesh ODIs with ‘shoulder discomfort’

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) West Indies fast bowler Shamar Joseph has been ruled out of the ongoing ODI series against Bangladesh after experiencing “some discomfort in his shoulder,” forcing him to miss a long-awaited return to international cricket.

The 26-year-old, who had travelled to Dhaka with the squad, was expected to feature in both the ODI and T20I legs of the tour but has now been sidelined from both formats.

Joseph reported discomfort during the first training session ahead of the opening ODI in Dhaka. Following a medical assessment and subsequent scans, Cricket West Indies (CWI) said in a statement on Monday that he has been advised to consult a specialist in England to begin his rehabilitation.

“Shamar Joseph reported some discomfort in his shoulder during the first training session ahead of the opening ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka. Following a subsequent scan, he has been recommended for consultation with a specialist in England to start the rehabilitation process,” the CWI release said.

The statement further confirmed that “he has been recommended for consultation with a specialist in England to start the rehabilitation process.” The injury setback means Joseph’s return to international cricket, after missing the Test tour of India earlier this year, will have to wait longer. He last played competitive cricket in September during the CPL, turning out for Guyana Amazon Warriors in five of their 12 matches.

To cover for his absence, allrounder Akeal Hosein and left-arm seamer Ramon Simmonds have been drafted into the ODI squad for the remaining two matches. “Akeal Hosein and Ramon Simmonds have been drafted into the ODI squad for the remaining matches against Bangladesh,” CWI announced. The two were already part of the T20I plans and will now stay on for the 50-over games as well.

In another blow to the visitors, 23-year-old left-arm pacer Jediah Blades has also been ruled out of the Bangladesh ODIs and the subsequent tour of New Zealand after being diagnosed with a stress fracture in his lower back.

“Blades has been ruled out of the upcoming matches with a stress fracture to the lower back,” the CWI statement added. He will return home to begin his rehabilitation.

West Indies lost the first ODI to Bangladesh by 74 runs on October 18 on a sluggish, dark Dhaka surface and will look to level the three-match series when the sides meet again on October 21 and 23. The tour will conclude with a three-match T20I series, for which Hosein and Simmonds remain part of the squad.

