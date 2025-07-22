Shaktidoot Scheme has been a game-changer for grassroots sports, says Gujarat Sports Minister Harsh Sanghavi

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) Gujarat Sports Minister Harsh Sanghavi has hailed the Shaktidoot Yojana as a game-changer for grassroots sports in the state and cited the table tennis ecosystem as a prime example of that.

The state's Table Tennis ecosystem is undergoing a quiet yet powerful revolution, and at the heart of this transformation is the visionary Shaktidoot Yojana, an initiative launched by the Government of Gujarat in 2006. Designed to nurture and elevate the next generation of sports talent, the scheme has been instrumental in propelling the state's athletes onto the national and international stage.

Among the finest examples of its success are paddlers Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar, and Manush Shah, who have represented India at the world’s most prestigious sporting events, including the 2024 Paris Olympics, and secured key victories at the Commonwealth Games, Asian Championships, and global tournaments.

Speaking on this remarkable transformation, Harsh Sanghavi said, “The Shaktidoot Scheme has been a game-changer for grassroots sports in Gujarat. It was the vision of our honourable Prime Minister to motivate grassroots players with financial assistance. It has provided our young talents in table tennis with structured support — from coaching to exposure — enabling them to shine nationally and internationally.

"Success of Harmeet, Manav, and Manush has impacted immensely as the game has seen a rise in entries and participation at the state level competitions in the last decade. It is a testament to the success of the initiative, which started in 2006,” the Minister added.

Harmeet Desai, an Arjuna Awardee and current World No. 72, has been part of the Shaktidoot programme since 2007. He clinched gold and bronze medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and contributed to India's team bronze at the Asian Games and Asian Team Championships.

"Dedication, determination, and diligence are essential steps toward success for any player. But without financial support, even the most talented athlete may struggle to progress. Exposure and proper training facilities are crucial. For me, the Shaktidoot Scheme has been truly instrumental — it’s because of the consistent support from the Sports Authority of Gujarat that I’ve been able to play continuously over the years," said Desai.

Manav Thakkar, currently World No. 48, was the top-ranked U21 player in the world in 2020 and continues to set benchmarks with titles at the Commonwealth Championships and international doubles events. Manush Shah, who joined the programme in 2014-15, recently won mixed doubles gold at the 2025 WTT Condenser in Tunisia and was crowned National Champion earlier this year.

All three paddlers were pivotal in India’s bronze-medal-winning performances at the 2023 and 2024 Asian Team Championships in South Korea and Kazakhstan, respectively, reinforcing Gujarat’s growing footprint in the sport. In fact, both Harmeet and Manav were part of the Indian squad at the 2024 Paris Olympics, an unprecedented feat for the state.

Sports Secretary, Government of Gujarat, Ashwani Kumar added, “Under Hon'ble Prime Minister Modi's vision, schemes like Shaktidoot are nurturing champions in lesser-highlighted sports like table tennis. With targeted mentoring and infrastructure under the Shaktidoot scheme, table tennis in Gujarat has witnessed transformation. We have supported many Table Tennis players who have broken into the national rankings. We are proud that Gujarat is setting an example in inclusive sports development.”

As a ripple effect, the state's grassroots TT landscape has seen a surge in participation. Tournaments organised by the Gujarat State Table Tennis Association (GSTTA) have seen consistent growth in entries, rising from 571 (in 6 tournaments) in 2016–17 to over 660 (in 3 tournaments) in the current season.

Hari Pillai, Secretary, Gujarat State Table Tennis Association (GSTTA), said: “Harmeet, Manav, and Manush were part of the bronze medal-winning team at the prestigious Asian Table Tennis Championships in 2023 and 2024. Moreover, Harmeet and Manush were part of a three-member team at the Paris Olympics, which is a very significant achievement for Gujarat."

With players consistently breaking into global rankings and a rise in grassroots participation, Gujarat’s Shaktidoot Scheme stands as a benchmark in athlete development. As more champions emerge from the state, Gujarat is quickly becoming a powerhouse in Indian table tennis.

--IANS

aaa/bsk/