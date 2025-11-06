Shahbaz Nadeem analyses India’s young T20I squad, names his top picks for 2026 WC

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) Former India cricketer Shahbaz Nadeem shared his thoughts on India's current T20I setup, saying that the team has many talented players and will ‘definitely’ bring results.

Team India’s preparations for the T20 World Cup 2026 are going on in full force, with the management trying all sorts of permutations and combinations during the ongoing Australia tour to get an understanding of the right combination.

Sharing his views on the Indian squad that is touring Australia currently, Nadeem told IANS, "We have a very young side when it comes to T20 format. You must have an idea of Australian conditions if you're playing there. India are doing good there and I'm sure they'll do far better in the future. Some guys have played there previously, but many in the squad haven't and are going to Australia for the first time to play in the T20 format. They're very talented and will definitely bring you the results."

Nadeem believes that playing in the IPL in India gives overseas players a fair amount of insight into Indian conditions, which will help them prepare for the global tournament, and the result will depend on how the cricketer plays and executes the strategies on a given day.

When asked which teams will have an upper hand at the T20 World Cup next year, he said, "Most of the guys are playing IPL, they're in India for two months and play on Indian soil. It's not about advantage now; everyone has a fair idea about the Indian conditions. It's just how they'll execute on a given day that matters. My top four at the World Cup would be India, Sri Lanka, and maybe Australia and either of New Zealand or England."

The T20 World Cup is set to commence on February 7 across venues in India and Sri Lanka, with the summit clash scheduled for March 8.

--IANS

vi/