Saqib Mahmood ruled out of Ireland T20Is, Currie named replacement

London, Sep 14 (IANS) England seamer Saqib Mahmood has been sidelined with a knee injury and will miss both the upcoming T20I series against Ireland next week and the white-ball tour of New Zealand in October. His spot in the Ireland squad has been handed to Hampshire and Scotland fast bowler Scott Currie.

Mahmood featured in the second ODI against South Africa at Lord’s earlier this month but went wicketless in England’s narrow five-run defeat. He did not play in either of the opening two T20Is in the ongoing series. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that the pacer will undergo minor surgery on his knee to fix the issue. It marks another frustrating setback for Mahmood, who had previously missed nearly two years due to back stress fractures, although he had shown encouraging form since returning.

In the past year, Mahmood impressed with nine wickets at 10.55 during England’s T20I series in the Caribbean, and played a key role in the 3-0 ODI sweep of the same opponents in June. Most recently, he was part of the Oval Invincibles’ third consecutive Hundred title, taking the final wicket in the tournament decider against Trent Rockets.

Currie’s selection comes at the age of 24, less than a day after he appeared at T20 Finals Day for Hampshire. He picked up two wickets each in the semifinal win over Northamptonshire and the final defeat to Somerset, though his dropped catch reprieving Sean Dickson proved costly in the latter.

Currie has previously played three ODIs for Scotland in the World Cricket League Division 2 in Dubai, but with Scotland failing to qualify for this year’s T20 World Cup, his England chance has now opened up.

England will face Ireland in three T20Is at Malahide on September 17, 19, and 21, with the squad to be led for the first time by Jacob Bethell in the absence of several senior multi-format players preparing for the Ashes.

