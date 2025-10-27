Sangha added to Australia's T20I squad against India to replace Zampa

Canberra, Oct 27 (IANS) Leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha has been included in Australia’s squad for the upcoming T20I series against India due to first-choice spinner Adam Zampa’s unavailability for the initial matches due to personal reasons.

Zampa’s wife Harriet is expecting their second child, and the leg-spinner left for his home after Saturday's third ODI in Sydney, which India won by nine wickets. Zampa missed the first ODI in Perth but returned for the matches in Adelaide and Sydney, including a Player of the Match performance in Adelaide.

With Zampa’s availability for the remaining T20Is uncertain, it opens the door for Sangha’s return to the national team. Sangha, 23, last played a T20I in 2023 and has seven caps to his name, with ten scalps.

He made an impressive debut against South Africa, claiming 4-31, and took seven wickets during the Australia A tour of India. He is currently leading the One-Day Cup wicket charts with 10 scalps in four matches for New South Wales.

Depending on conditions, Sangha could partner left-arm spinner Matt Kuhnemann in a twin-spin attack. Australia’s T20I squad will have multiple player rotations - Josh Hazlewood will feature in the first two matches in Canberra and Sydney before leaving the squad to prepare for the Ashes, while Sean Abbott will depart after the third game in Hobart.

Uncapped fast bowler Mahli Beardman, 20, is also set to join the squad from the third T20I onwards. Yet to make his first-class debut, Beardman could earn his maiden international cap for Australia. After the first game at Manuka Oval in Canberra, Australia and India will play T20Is in Melbourne, Hobart, Gold Coast, and Brisbane.

Australia updated T20I squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott (games 1-3), Mahli Beardman (games 3-5), Ben Dwarshuis (games 4-5), Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood (games 1-2), Glenn Maxwell (games 3-5), Tim David, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe (wk), Matthew Short, Xavier Bartlett, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, and Tanveer Sangha

