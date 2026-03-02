Samson never lost his cool, even with wickets falling around him: Shastri

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) Former India head coach Ravi Shastri believes Sanju Samson’s match-winning knock against the West Indies in the last ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super Eights contest at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday could mark a turning point in the opener’s career and lauded the fact that he did not lose his cool when 'wickets kept falling around him.'

Samson struck an unbeaten 97, laced with 12 fours and four sixes, steering India into the semi-finals and earning the Player of the Match award for his commanding display under pressure.

Speaking on The ICC Review, Shastri praised the 29-year-old’s temperament in a high-stakes contest, saying, “It is Sanju's special Samson today, and that innings was special, because just his calmness, his composure, and just the sublime touch right through that innings.”

"You had everything. You had timing, you had placement, you had explosive power, you had class and what I liked best was even with wickets falling around him, he never lost his cool. He was calm and composed in front of a big crowd.

"This was not a league game. This was a knockout contest. People, their expectations of Samson have been huge right through his career. No one has questioned his talent, but they have been disappointed with his consistency. He brought everything to the fore today and made millions around the globe happy,” he added.

Chasing a challenging target, India found themselves in a tricky position when skipper Suryakumar Yadav departed for 18 in the 11th over. Samson then stitched crucial partnerships with Tilak Varma (27) and Hardik Pandya (17) to keep the chase on track. Though the winning runs came in the final over, Samson’s control over proceedings rarely appeared in doubt.

India will now face England in the semi-final at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, with Samson’s return to form providing a timely boost ahead of the knockout clash.

