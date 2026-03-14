Salman Agha officially reprimanded by ICC, handed one demerit point for Code of Conduct breach (ld)

Mirpur, March 14 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially reprimanded Pakistan batter Salman Agha and added one demerit point against his disciplinary record after he was found breaching the Code of Conduct during the second One-day International (ODI) against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Friday.

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“Agha was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to ‘abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match.’ In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Agha’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in 24 months,” said a statement from the ICC on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the 39th over of Pakistan's innings when Agha, after being run out, threw his batting gloves and helmet to the ground in an inappropriate manner. Agha had added 109 runs with Mohammad Rizwan for the fourth wicket, but on the fourth delivery of the over, the latter played a gentle push down the ground off Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

The ball rolled towards Agha, who was standing outside his crease at the non-striker’s end after backing up. As the ball made contact with his pads, Agha bent down and picked it up before handing it back. Miraz quickly collected the ball and broke the stumps with Agha still outside the crease, appealing for a run-out.

The on-field umpire upheld the appeal and referred the decision upstairs. The third umpire also ruled in Bangladesh’s favour, confirming Agha’s dismissal. Agha reacted angrily in the heat of the moment by throwing down his gloves and helmet, which led to him being sanctioned by the ICC.

“Agha admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Neeyamur Rashid Rahul of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Adrian Holdstock and Tanvir Ahmed, third umpire Kumar Dharmasena, and fourth umpire Masudur Rahman Mukul levelled the charge,” added the ICC.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points. Pakistan levelled the three-match series with a 128-run victory (by DLS method) over Bangladesh and will take on the hosts in the decider to be played on Sunday.

--IANS

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