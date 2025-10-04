Saif Hassan earns maiden ODI call-up as Bangladesh unveil squad for Afghanistan series

Dhaka, Oct 4 (IANS) Bangladesh have unveiled their 16-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi, with Saif Hassan earning his first call-up to the 50-over format.

The series, which begins on October 8 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, is set to serve as crucial preparation for both sides in the build-up to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027.

The major talking point from the squad announcement was the absence of experienced top-order batter Litton Das, who has not been considered as he continues his recovery from a side strain. Litton’s unavailability has opened the door for Hassan, a consistent performer in domestic cricket, to potentially stake his claim at the international level. In addition, Parvez Hossain Emon, who featured in the previous series against Afghanistan in July, has been dropped.

There was also good news for wicketkeeper-batter Nurul Hasan, who returns to the ODI fold for the first time since 2023. His recall provides Bangladesh with an experienced option in the middle order alongside the younger batters. Mehidy Hasan Miraz will continue to lead the side, with the selectors once again entrusting him with captaincy duties as Bangladesh look to refine their combinations.

The squad has a balanced look, featuring top-order options such as Tanzid Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, and Towhid Hridoy, alongside allrounders like Shamim Hossain and Jaker Ali. In the bowling department, Bangladesh have retained their pace strength with Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan, and Nahid Rana all included. They will be supported by spinners Rishad Hossain and Tanvir Islam, ensuring variety across conditions in Abu Dhabi.

The three-match series will be played entirely at Zayed Cricket Stadium, with fixtures scheduled for October 8, 11, and 14.

Bangladesh squad: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Tanzid Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana.

