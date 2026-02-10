Sachin Tendulkar meets PM Modi with family, invites him to son Arjun’s wedding

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, along with his family and the family of his son’s fiancée Saaniya Chandhok, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday and personally invited him to the wedding of Arjun Tendulkar.

Sachin posted about the moment on social media, expressing that the family was honoured to invite the Prime Minister and thanking him for his blessings and wise advice for the young couple. The meeting occurred before the wedding celebrations, which are reportedly planned to take place in Mumbai.

“We were honoured to invite Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji to Arjun and Saaniya’s wedding. Thank you, Modi ji, for your blessings and thoughtful advice for the young couple,” Sachin wrote on Instagram while sharing pictures of the entire family posing with the Prime Minister, and also a photo of Arjun and Saaniya with him.

Arjun, son of the legendary cricketer, is set to marry Saaniya Chandhok, an entrepreneur and qualified veterinary technician. Earlier, sources had confirmed to IANS that the wedding festivities will begin on March 3 and the marriage will be an intimate affair attended by close family members and friends on March 5.

The couple reportedly got engaged in a private ceremony in August last year, with only close relatives and friends in attendance. Saaniya Chandhok is a successful entrepreneur and the granddaughter of prominent Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai.`

Arjun, a fast bowler and a useful lower-order batter, is an active cricketer in the domestic setup as well as in the Indian Premier League. He made his Ranji Trophy debut for Goa in 2022 and impressed by scoring a century in his maiden first-class match. In the IPL, he was first bought by the Mumbai Indians in 2021 at his base price of Rs. 20 lakh, though an injury ruled him out that season.

Mumbai Indians picked him up again at the IPL 2022 auction for Rs. 30 lakh. Arjun made his IPL debut in 2023 against the Kolkata Knight Riders and claimed his first wicket against Sunrisers Hyderabad by dismissing Bhuvneshwar Kumar in a winning effort. He went on to take two more wickets that season and was retained by the Mumbai Indians for the 2024 campaign.

Ahead of the 2026 season, he was traded to the Lucknow Super Giants.

