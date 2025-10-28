Runs will come, but working towards team goal is important, says Suryakumar Yadav

Canberra, Oct 28 (IANS) India’s T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav admitted that his batting form had been problematic and acknowledged that he’s been working really hard. The middle-order batter also spoke about the team’s combination and preparation for the T20 World Cup, which is set to be hosted by India in 2026.

India are set to take on Australia in five T20Is starting here on Wednesday at the Manuka Oval. While the Indian ODI side failed to win the recently concluded series, the T20I team’s focus will not only be on winning the five-match series but also on finding clarity on their combination as the global tournament approaches.

“I feel like I've been working really hard. It's not that I wasn't working hard before; I was doing it then, too. I've had good sessions back home and a few good ones here, so I am in a good space, which is really important. Runs will come eventually, but working hard towards the team goal is important,” Surya told the media at the press conference.

Surya mentioned that the team started preparing for the World Cup after the Asia Cup and hasn’t been taking any games lightly. He also acknowledged that playing in overseas conditions will be challenging, but added that the team has prepared well to face the challenges, expecting the upcoming series to ‘be a good one.’

"There is not much change in combination, because last time when we went to South Africa, we played with one fast bowler, one all-rounder and three spinners. The conditions are similar, bouncy tracks. Preparation obviously started with the Asia Cup and it will continue like this. We are not looking like we have come to a foreign country to play, so we will approach this series differently.

“It's a build-up to the World Cup, but at the same time, it's quite challenging as well, so I am sure it will be a good one. There are always challenging conditions when you go to Australia, England, South Africa and New Zealand; there is challenging cricket in all these countries. But how you adapt it and how to play shots, how to make runs, it is non-negotiable at this level,” he added.

Surya also believes that getting a good team combination will be a task for the management, with the Indian side studded with a talented pool of players. However, he feels that it'll be a 'good headache.'

"It's a good headache with so many options, fast bowling, spinners, from top to 7th you can bat anywhere, so it's a little difficult to explain to those who are not playing. But everyone in this team knows the goal, that is to win the match. No matter what the combination is, your goal is to win for India. It is only 11 people who can play, 15 cannot play," he said.

-- IANS

vi/ab