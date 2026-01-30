Ross Taylor backs Allen-Seifert to be New Zealand’s opening pair in Men’s T20 WC

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) Legendary New Zealand batter Ross Taylor believes the Blackcaps will remain competitive at the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and expects Finn Allen and Tim Seifert to form the opening combination for the side in the mega event.

Allen recently won the Big Bash League (BBL) with Perth Scorchers and became the leading run-getter in the competition by amassing 466 runs at a strike-rate of 184.18. He has linked up with New Zealand ahead of the final T20I against India, to be played in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

“I think New Zealand are always competitive when it comes to ICC World Cups. I think they've had ideal preparation playing against India in these conditions. Obviously, it wasn't a great start losing 3-0 in the first three matches, but I think coming back in Vizag and winning that game will give them good confidence.

“Obviously, India are going to be one of the favourites, so to get and play against them in their own conditions will put them in good stead for the tournament. It's going to be a no-brainer. I think it's probably going to be Finn Allen and Seifert to open the batting. It will be interesting who they bat at number three, whether it's Rachin or Conway,” Taylor told IANS on Friday.

New Zealand’s best result in the Men’s T20 World Cups has been a runners-up finish in the 2021 edition and Taylor felt either Conway or Rachin Ravindra can be in the playing eleven.

“I think it's a great thing that they're playing here. But I think you can only play one of them. Conway makes a team if he's opening the batting, but if he's not opening the batting, then I think that only one of him or Rachin can bat it through,” he said.

On New Zealand’s recent injury concerns, Taylor, who played 106 T20Is for the Blackcaps, felt the Mitchell Santner-led side has enough depth to cover up for it and pointed to the importance of spin in deciding the side’s progress in the upcoming mega event.

“They've got Ben Sears who’s just coming over as a replacement. Ferguson and Henry might be leaving halfway through on paternity leave. The depth of the squad has been good for so long, but spin is going to play a big part in this World Cup.

“Whoever they have as opening the bowling will be important, but I think not only how they play spin with the bat, but also how they bowl spin will be a key component in terms of how well they go in this World Cup,” he added.

Taylor is currently in Goa for the World Legends Pro T20 League and he reflected on the chance of reconnecting with former teammates and rivals from his active international cricket playing days.

“I've loved it. I've never been to Goa before. The food's been fantastic, the people have been fantastic, the scenery and then obviously the cricket. It's great to play in these tournaments as an old player, to share the dressing room with players that you never shared the dressing room with, but also playing against legends that you used to play against a lot, but now don't play against them that often, but it's nice to play against them at these events around the world.”

“It is good. I always loved coming to India and the Indian public has always been good to me, so I want to bring the family on holiday to India in the coming years. Hopefully Goa is one of those destinations when we do decide it's nice to come here and explore the place and hopefully can explore it a little bit more in the coming days,” he concluded.

