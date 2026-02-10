Roly Black becomes first Irish umpire to stand in a T20 World Cup game

Chennai, Feb 10 (IANS) Tuesday marked a landmark moment for Irish officiating as Roly Black became the first umpire from Ireland to officiate on the field in a men’s T20 World Cup.

While Black had already been involved in the tournament in an off-field capacity, serving as a fourth umpire in two earlier fixtures, this occasion represented his first time officiating on the field at cricket’s global showpiece. His debut assignment came in the clash between the UAE and New Zealand in Chennai, India, the first of three matches he is scheduled to oversee during the tournament.

Ahead of the competition, Black spoke about the wider significance of his appointment and the responsibility he feels to create opportunities for others. “From an umpiring perspective, I see it as my responsibility for the next couple of years to try and open new doors, to try and raise the bar as far as what can be achieved for Irish umpires.”

Black’s milestone continues a strong run for Irish match officials on the international stage. Earlier this year, Johnny Kennedy was appointed to the umpiring panel for the ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup, which was hosted across Zimbabwe and Namibia. Meanwhile, Aiden Seaver represented Ireland at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifiers in Nepal.

Cricket Ireland’s Match Officials Manager, Phil Thompson, described the moment as deeply rewarding, recalling the reaction when Black was informed of his selection. “Breaking the news to Roly that he was going to the World Cup was one of the best things I have ever had the pleasure of doing in my time in the sport.

“It still feels surreal, and waking up today felt a bit like Christmas morning. This now shows what can be achieved with hard work and determination – our pathways can take you right to the top if you want it. I cannot wait to see what doors this achievement will open for Irish match officials moving forward,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Ireland.

Black has also been quick to acknowledge the network of support that has helped him reach this point. Before the tournament, he paid special tribute to the late Paul Reynolds, recognising his influence on Irish umpiring. “I still think about Paul nearly every day in life, and I know he would be proud of this news. He’ll be looking down, and whenever I step over that rope for the first time, Paul will be very much firmly in my thoughts.”

