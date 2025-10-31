Rishabh Pant narrates how he tackled frustration and fought demotivation during the rehab period, thanks COE staff for their help

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) India wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant has recounted the hard times he faced while undergoing rehabilitation from the injury he suffered in England and how frustrating the process is. In a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Pant also talked about how demotivating the rehab period was and how he did not lose focus, which contributed to his success.

Pant sustained a foot injury during the fourth Test against England in July and has been undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. He missed the home Test series against the West Indies during this three-month period and is currently on his way back, leading India A against South Africa A in Bengaluru.

"I started my rehab slowly, slowly, went through a little bit of, you know, physio work in the initial 10-15 days, slowly, slowly getting back to doing my strength, a little bit of rehab. And it all started from there as a second phase for me, and right now I'm here with you, fully recovered. Thanks to COE for that," Pant said in the video.

He also talked about how important it was to have a positive mindset during the rehab period.

"Being positive is really a mindset thing. During an injury, you tend to get demotivated. The energy levels are not great, you are frustrated, you know. But if you can do small, small things that make you feel good, you have to do that part also, especially when you are injured.

"When you're going through an injury time, you're doing your rehab, you tend to get frustrated most of the time. But at the same time, you know, people around you, if they can make you feel safer, make you feel protected, make you show that love and care. And that's what I got from all the physios, even coaches, you know, when you talk to them, you can feel that warmth that yes, you're going through a tough time, you're doing that rehab, but you can still come out of it with a flying colour," he added.

"For me, it was more about getting the volume done and the practice."

Pant also talked about the best practice facilities at the COE and how they helped him get fit for playing.

"And as I said before, COE, you'll find one of the best practice facilities also, it's not just a rehab place. You come here for practice also, you have three big rounds, you have like 60 wickets for practice, you get centre wicket practice. If a person wants to practice here, I think this is one of the best places. You can have your own space, you can come here to practice. And that's what I did because, you know, this is your own safe place where you feel very safe coming here.

"You practice here, you feel hope because it's a part of BCC at the same time, COE is here to help players and everyone around. And that's the kind of feeling I got from my side, and that's why I was here and really enjoyed my time here," said Pant in the video.

Though Pant failed to score much in his first outing in the unofficial test against South Africa A, the fact that he is back in the field is a good omen for the team ahead of the upcoming series against South Africa.

