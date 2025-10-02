Rinku-Sundar's performance inspired me, says Sargar India’s second javelin gold winner at New Delhi WPAC

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) After Rinku and Sundar Singh Gurjar clinched gold and silver in the F46 category, Sandip Sanjay Sargar and Sandeep Chaudhary emulated them in the javelin F44 category.

Sargar was quick to admit Rinku and Gurjar’s performance was at the back of his mind. He also revealed he was in attendance to witness their glory.

“I was here to get the hang of the whole thing. The atmosphere, people shouting encouragements. To get used to that. And that helped me ,” the Maharashtra-man said after winning the gold.

Sargar matched his personal best with a throw of 62.82 during his fifth attempt. But he was already in the lead with 62.68 when he unleashed that throw. It was actually second-placed Sandeep Chaudhary of Rajasthan, who set the pulse racing with a throw of 62.33 in his first attempt. He also bettered it to 62.67 later but Sargar was too good on the evening.

It rained heavily in the afternoon and temperatures dipped significantly. While spectators breathed a sigh of relief, the cool weather affected Sargar’s performance. “Rain and cool weather didn’t help me. I could have done so much better. Because the warm weather helps loosen up better,” Sargar, who trains at SAI Sonepat and is TOPS Core athlete, said.

Draped in the tri-colour, Sargar cut a shy figure. He said he was sure he would get a medal. “I was sure there would be a medal for me. Winning it for your country is a great feeling,” he said.

While the cool weather brought down Sargar’s performance, it was the other way round for Sandeep, gold winner in Dubai and Kobe World Championships in 2019 and 2024 in F64. “I trained in Bengaluru and temperature there is pretty much like it. So, I would say it was fate’s doing for me. I am very happy to win a medal for the country,” he said.

Sargar’s gold was India’s third of the event. Shortly after Sumit made it four in the F64 category.

On Monday, Rinku’s family and friends were in attendance since they live in a village in Rohtak and took a 3-hour ride to the stadium. He admitted the presence of his friends and family played a role.

Sargar was at a disadvantage in that regard since no family and friends were out there to cheer him on. “There was no one in the stands, no family and friends but I was motivated to do well,” the shy athlete, who once worked as a Zomato delivery boy in Pune, concluded.

--IANS

bc/