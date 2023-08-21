Rinku
Aug 21, 2023, 03:50 PM
2nd T20I: Gaikwad, Samson, Rinku Star As India Beat Ireland By 33 Runs, Take Unassailable Lead In The Series
Aug 20, 2023, 10:49 PM
2nd T20I: Gaikwad, Samson, Rinku star as India beat Ireland by 33 runs, take unassailable lead in the series
Aug 18, 2023, 02:31 PM
1st T20I: Bumrah returns as India opt to bowl first against Ireland; Rinku, Prasidh to make debut
May 21, 2023, 10:43 AM
Rinku will make it to 2024 T20 WC squad if he continues his current form: Tom Moody
May 21, 2023, 12:45 AM
IPL 2023: LSG survive Rinku scare to clinch one-run win against KKR, seal Playoffs spot
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
KKR will invest in Rinku in coming years, says McCullum