Real Madrid manager Alonso says 'no reprisal' for Vinicius after substitution outburst

Madrid, Nov 1 (IANS) Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso said on Friday there will be "no reprisal" against forward Vinicius Jr. for his angry reaction to being substituted in last weekend's win over Barcelona.

Alonso replaced Vinicius with Rodrygo in the 70th minute of the 2-1 victory. The Brazilian winger reacted by shouting and gesticulating before walking straight down the tunnel, though he later returned to the dugout for the match's closing moments.

Vinicius issued a statement during the week apologising to teammates and fans for his behaviour. The message did not mention Alonso.

Speaking to the press ahead of Saturday's La Liga match at home to Valencia, Alonso was asked if Vinicius had apologised to him directly. "We had a meeting with everyone on Wednesday, and Vinicius was impeccable," Alonso replied. "He spoke sincerely, from the heart, and it was very good. The issue is closed for me."

The coach was also asked about not being mentioned in Vinicius's public statement and insisted he was not annoyed.

"It was a very valuable, very positive statement. He demonstrated his honesty and spoke from the heart. The most important thing is what he said, and I was very satisfied. The matter was closed on Wednesday," Alonso said, reiterating he would not take any action against the forward.

"There will be no reprisal. What worries me now is Valencia," he concluded.

Vinicius' behaviour has renewed speculation that the club could try to sell him as contract talks reportedly stalled, but in an interview with Real Madrid TV, the Brazilian tried to make light of the incidents.

"El Clásico is like that: There are a lot of things happening on and off the pitch," he said, insisting he "didn't want to offend anyone, not Barca players, nor the fans."

"We try to maintain a balance," continued Vinicius, before adding that "we know that when we step onto the pitch, we have to defend our side, and that's how it was."

