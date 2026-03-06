Real Madrid fined by UEFA after a fan’s Nazi salute during Champions League clash

Madrid, March 6 (IANS) Spanish giants Real Madrid have been fined 15,000 euros by UEFA and warned of a partial stadium closure after a supporter was filmed appearing to perform a Nazi salute during their UEFA Champions League clash against Benfica at the Santiago Bernabeu last month.

The incident reportedly occurred moments before the kickoff of the European fixture. Real Madrid had earlier confirmed that the individual involved was identified by stadium security and immediately ejected from the venue. The club strongly condemned the gesture and reiterated its commitment to maintaining a respectful and inclusive environment at the stadium.

Following an investigation, UEFA’s disciplinary body imposed a fine of 15,000 euros (approximately £13,000) on the Spanish club.

In addition, Real Madrid have been ordered to close 500 seats in the lower south stand during their next home European match. However, the stadium closure has been suspended for a probationary period of one year, meaning the punishment will only be enforced if a similar incident occurs again during that period.

The match itself had already been surrounded by tension after Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior alleged racial abuse from Benfica’s Argentine midfielder Gianluca Prestianni during the first leg of the tie.

Prestianni missed the return leg after being handed a provisional one-match suspension, and further disciplinary action could follow depending on the findings of an ongoing investigation.

Benfica head coach Jose Mourinho initially faced criticism for comments referencing Vinicius’ goal celebration while responding to the allegations. However, the Portuguese manager later clarified his stance, saying he was 'completely, utterly opposed to any kind of discrimination or prejudice.'

He added that if any of his players were found to have violated those principles, their future at the club would be in serious doubt.

On the pitch, Real Madrid progressed to the Champions League round of 16 after securing a 2-1 win in the second leg at the Bernabeu, sealing a 3-1 aggregate victory. Vinicius scored the decisive goal in the return fixture.

The Spanish club have been in strong form recently across competitions, maintaining their push in the La Liga title race while also advancing in Europe. Madrid are now set to face Manchester City in the round of 16 in what promises to be one of the standout ties of the tournament.

