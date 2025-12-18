Real and Atletico Madrid claim narrow wins in Copa del Rey

Madrid, Dec 18 (IANS) Real Madrid edged into the fourth round of the Copa del Rey after a nervous 3-2 win away to third-tier Talavera.

Kylian Mbappe put Madrid ahead in the 41st minute from the penalty spot and then created the visitors' second, pulling the ball back from the byline for Manuel Farrando to turn into his own net.

Talavera pulled a goal back through Nahuel Arroyo in the 79th minute before Mbappe restored Madrid's two-goal cushion three minutes from time.

However, Gonzalo Di Renzo made it 3-2 in the 90th minute, and Madrid needed a flying late save from Andriy Lunin to deny Isaiah and prevent extra time, reports Xinhua.

Atletico Madrid also reached the last 16 despite coach Diego Simeone rotating his squad in a 3-2 win away to third-tier Atletico Baleares. Antoine Griezmann scored twice and Gianluca Raspadori added another, but Atletico were made to work after Gerardo Bonet netted in the 27th minute and Mouhamadou Keita converted a 92nd-minute penalty to add late drama.

Carlos Vicente's second-half penalty settled the only all-La Liga tie as Deportivo Alaves beat Sevilla 1-0, a result that could increase the pressure on Sevilla coach Matias Almeyda.

Second-division leader Racing Santander produced the night's biggest shock with a 2-1 home win over La Liga third-placed Villarreal. Juan Carlos Arana struck twice in the opening 28 minutes before Ayoze Perez pulled one back in the 86th, but Villarreal could not find an equaliser despite 10 minutes of added time.

Levante also exited as the La Liga strugglers lost 1-0 away to second-tier Cultural Leonesa after Rafa Tresaco's 12th-minute goal.

Celta Vigo were knocked out on penalties by second-division Albacete after a 2-2 draw and extra time. Jesus Vallejo's 93rd-minute equaliser forced extra time, but Oscar Mingueza, Hugo Alvarez and Iago Aspas all missed in the shootout as Albacete advanced.

Osasuna needed extra time to beat second-division Huesca 4-2, with Raul Garcia scoring twice alongside goals from Ruben Garcia and Ante Budimir.

On Tuesday night, FC Barcelona, Valencia, Elche, Real Sociedad and Deportivo la Coruna also booked places in the last 16.

--IANS

bc/