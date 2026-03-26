'Read the speculations and smiled...': LSG owner Goenka debunks rumours around Pant’s captaincy

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Sanjiv Goenka, owner of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), dismissed rumours about Rishabh Pant’s captaincy following ‘fake reports’ that suggested the wicketkeeper-batter was losing his leadership role at the franchise ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season and wished the 28-year-old luck for the tournament.

Read More

The LSG captain faced intense scrutiny for his subpar performances during IPL 2025. There were high hopes for the left-handed player after he was bought for an impressive Rs. 27 crores in last year's mega auction, but he could not rise to the occasion. Ahead of the 19th edition of the tournament, rumours about replacing him as captain began to circulate.

However, Goenka debunked all such speculations and lauded his ‘character and commitment’ before wishing for him to have ‘a great season.’

“Heading into the season, I had read the speculations around @RishabhPant17's captaincy and smiled. We’ve spent enough time together to know his character and commitment. Have a great season, Cap!” Goenka wrote in an X post on Thursday.

A similar news story surfaced during the IPL 2025, when Pant took control of the situation. An X user suggested that Pant might be dropped before the 2026 IPL season because LSG owners believe his price is unjustified. The LSG skipper responded to this user, urging them to exercise some sensibility and credibility before spreading false narratives.

"I understand fake News gives more traction to content, but let’s not build everything around it . Little sense and credible news will help more rather making fake news with agenda. Thanks, have a good day . Let’s be responsible and sensible what we put out on social media,” he had written on X.

Pant scored only 269 runs in the 13 matches he played last season at a poor average of 24.45. His form will be observed closely when LSG start their IPL 2026 campaign against the Delhi Capitals at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, their home ground, on April 1.

--IANS

vi/bc