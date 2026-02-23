Ranji Trophy: Formidable Karnataka chase ninth title against first-time finalists J&K

Hubbali, Feb 23 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir will attempt to write the most unlikely chapter in Indian domestic cricket history when they take on a formidable eight-time champions Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy final starting on Tuesday.

While Paras Dogra-captained J&K have a maiden title up for grabs, Devdutt Padikkal-led Karnataka are chasing their first crown in well over a decade. J&K’s only defeat in this season came in a 35-run loss to Mumbai in October, and they have not looked back since then.

Having defeated Delhi in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh in Indore and Bengal in Kalyani to reach this title clash, J&K have all the tools in their arsenal to have a strong crack at winning the title and change the trajectory of cricket in their state.

Karnataka, meanwhile, enter as resounding favourites after amassing 736 and 323 runs in the two innings of their semi-final against Uttarakhand, with KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal and R. Smaran all scoring heavily. Karun Nair and Padikkal, who is expected to recover from a hand injury in time for the final, have also been in commanding form.

It would also help that Karnataka has won in both of their previous meetings against J&K. An interesting sub-plot in the final will be the clash of Karnataka’s batters against J&K ace pacer Auqib Nabi. Nabi, 29, has been the driving force behind J&K’s success by taking 55 wickets in nine matches at an average of 12.72 this season, the second-highest tally in the competition.

Apart from his handy lower-order batting, Nabi needs just five more to finish as the leading wicket-taker. Left-arm quick Sunil Kumar and spinner Abid Mushtaq have provided strong support, but Nabi remains the bowler Karnataka will most want to see the back of.

Hubbali has hosted only one match this season - Karnataka winning over Chandigarh by an innings and 185 runs, where Smaran made a majestic 227. Yet J&K have made a habit of defying expectation and their wait for a title could end, provided they upstage Karnataka, a task easier said than done.

When: Tuesday, February 24, 9:30 AM IST

Where: KSCA Stadium, Hubbali

Where to watch: Star Sports Khel for live TV broadcast and JioHotstar for live streaming

Squads:

Jammu and Kashmir: Paras Dogra (captain), Abdul Samad, Shubham Khajuria, Qamran Iqbal, Abid Mushtaq, Vivrant Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Umran Malik, Yudhvir Singh, Auqib Nabi, Sunil Kumar, Lone Nasir, Mujtaba Yousuf, Musaif Ajaz, Sahil Lotra, Vanshaj Sharma, Umar Nazir Mir, Kanhaiya Wadhawan, and Yawer Hassan.

Karnataka: Devdutt Padikkal (captain), Mayank Agarwal, K.L. Rahul, Karun Nair, K.V. Aneesh, R. Smaran, Shreyas Gopal, Kruthik Krishna, Vysakh Vijayakumar, Vidyadhar Patil, Vidwath Kaverappa, Prasidh Krishna, Mohsin Khan, Shikhar Shetty, and K.L. Shrijith.

